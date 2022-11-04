New $9M ride dubbed 'Canada's fastest launch coaster' coming to Playland

The Pacific National Exhibition made the announcement Friday, saying the multi-million dollar coaster will feature "an opening tunnel, 18 metre first drop, airtime hills, helices and sweeping turns that make the experience unlike anything else in the country." The Pacific National Exhibition made the announcement Friday, saying the multi-million dollar coaster will feature "an opening tunnel, 18 metre first drop, airtime hills, helices and sweeping turns that make the experience unlike anything else in the country."

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener