Condo owner ordered to pay 16 times more than $800 smoking fine: CRT
A B.C. condo owner who balked at $800 in smoking fines now owes his strata thousands of dollars more after the dispute went to the province’s Civil Resolution Tribunal.
James Graham’s strata told the tribunal bylaws were repeatedly broken in his home as someone smoked cannabis or cigarettes to the extent that it bothered his neighbour.
Graham denied the smoke came from his lot and didn't pay four $200 fines, prompting his strata to file a claim to collect the $800, along with related legal fees.
Tribunal member Nav Shukla said the decision, including whether strata bylaws were breached, was made based on the balance of probabilities, meaning one scenario was more likely than not.
According to the strata, someone in Graham's lot smoked or vaped tobacco or marijuana since January of last year until at least late March 2022.
Smoke and odours reportedly permeated a neighbouring unit, which the strata says is interfering with their use and enjoyment of the property. Evidence submitted to the tribunal included 20 emails from the resident of the neighbouring unit, complaining of the smoke.
"Many of the complaint emails included detailed logs noting the dates, times, and locations within the neighbouring strata lot where the complainant said the smell was present," Shukla wrote in her decision.
"Taken together, the complaint emails report the smell permeating the neighbouring strata lot over 260 times … In the emails, the complainant said there were days the smell was so bad that she could not work from her home office, take baths in the upstairs bathroom, or make breakfast in the kitchen."
Evidence also included a statement from a strata council member, who went to the neighbouring unit to investigate the claims. That strata member confirmed the smell was coming from Graham's unit, not the unit on the other side.
Shukla said an email sent to strata in February 2021 included a doctor's note saying Graham needed marijuana to treat depression, anxiety, gastrointestinal disorder and pain. Weeks later, the strata's lawyer said Graham would be required to seal his unit to make sure there was an airtight barrier between the units, if he continued smoking.
Shukla explained Graham told the strata he wouldn't complete any of those repairs and would take his smoking outside, beyond strata property.
The various email correspondence, Shukla determined, were Graham acknowledging that he was, in fact, smoking in his unit.
"I find that Mr. Graham breached the nuisance bylaws by creating the smell which interfered with the complainant’s ability to use and enjoy the neighbouring strata lot," Shukla wrote.
While Graham claimed the strata didn't do "reasonable investigations" before issuing fines of $200 on four occasions, Shukla disagreed.
"Before these fines were imposed, the strata sent Mr. Graham letters describing and listing the complaints (including specific dates and times) and setting out the bylaws Mr. Graham was alleged to have breached," Shukla explained.
"In these letters, Mr. Graham was also told that fines might be imposed against him, and he was given an opportunity to respond to the allegations, including requesting a council hearing."
Ultimately, Shukla determined the strata's response was fair and Graham was given an opportunity to address the allegations against him before the fines were issued.
For various reasons, outlined in her decision, Shukla also determined Graham was responsible for paying some of the strata's legal fees, totalling more than $12,000. He's also required to pay about $250 in CRT fees and interest.
Including the unpaid fines, Graham was ordered to pay a total of $13,336.83 – and to “immediately stop smoking and vaping any substance in (his unit) or on any of the strata’s common or limited common property," Shukla wrote.
Vancouver Top Stories
-
EXCLUSIVE
-
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Actor Anne Heche dies a week after car crash
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Actor Anne Heche dies a week after car crash
Actor Anne Heche has died after suffering a brain injury following a car crash last week, according to her family. She was 53.
Author Salman Rushdie attacked on lecture stage in New York
Salman Rushdie, the author whose writing led to death threats from Iran in the 1980s, was attacked and apparently stabbed in the neck Friday by a man who rushed the stage as he was about to give a lecture in western New York.
How warm is the planet? Data shows last month was 6th hottest July on record in 143 years
Last month was the Earth’s sixth-warmest July on record in 143 years, according to the U.S. federal agency that studies oceans, the atmosphere, and coastal areas.
300,000 Canadians at 'severe' or 'moderate' risk of gambling problems
While problem gambling affects a minority of the Canadian population, more than 300,000 are at “severe” or “moderate risk” for gambling-related problems, according to a Statistics Canada study of gambling behaviour.
Cabinet heard of potential 'breakthrough' with 'Freedom Convoy' protesters before Emergencies Act was invoked: documents
The night before the federal government invoked the Emergencies Act in response to the 'Freedom Convoy' protests, the prime minister’s national security adviser told him there was 'a potential for a breakthrough' in Ottawa, court documents show.
Judge suspends two articles of Quebec's Bill 96 regarding legal translations
A group challenging Quebec's new language law logged a first legal victory against the legislation on Friday, as a judge temporarily suspended a provision requiring English court documents to be translated into French.
Hydro lines will take 'several days' to repair as Toronto investigates massive power outage
The City of Toronto is investigating a power outage that left a large swath of the downtown core including office buildings, a major mall and a university campus without electricity yesterday.
WHO plans to rename monkeypox over stigmatization concerns
The World Health Organization says it's holding an open forum to rename the disease monkeypox, after some critics raised concerns the name could be derogatory or have racist connotations.
Trump home search: Judge deciding on unsealing the warrant
A federal judge was to decide as soon as Friday whether to grant the Department of Justice's request to unseal the warrant that authorized the FBI to search former U.S. President Donald Trump's Florida estate. Attorney General Merrick Garland declared there was 'substantial public interest in this matter,' and Trump backed the warrant's 'immediate' release.
Vancouver Island
-
'Watching rights erode away': U.S. woman moving to B.C. over abortion rights
A Virginia woman is packing up her life and moving her family to Vancouver Island in response to the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.
-
Major crimes unit investigating body found after Nanaimo house fire
One man is dead after a fire destroyed a home Thursday in Nanaimo, B.C.
-
Victoria company fined $11K after bleach spill kills hundreds of fish
Environmental compliance officers have fined a Victoria exterior washing company $11,000 for releasing a roof de-mossing agent into a creek in Sidney, B.C., killing hundreds of fish.
Calgary
-
Calgary Farmers' Market opens new northwest location
Plans for the opening of a second Calgary Farmers' Market location were announced in 2018, but COVID-19 and supply chain issues pushed back the official opening roughly two years.
-
Fires at Calgary municipal building caused more than $1M in damage: city
An anticipated 80 per cent will be covered by insurance, said the city.
-
‘Perplexed but not crushed’: Fire erupts at Bonavista Church
Calgary firefighters were called to the Bonavista Church at around 3:20 a.m. on Friday.
Edmonton
-
Everything you need to know about Thursday's supermoon
The last supermoon of the year lit up the skies over Alberta on Thursday night.
-
Edmonton-based soldiers head overseas as part of Operation Unifier
About 90 Edmonton-based soldiers took off from the Edmonton International Airport on Friday morning for a training mission with the Ukrainian army.
-
Amy Schumer, Tom Segura and more in Edmonton this weekend for the Great Outdoors Comedy Festival
Some of the biggest names in the comedy world will descend on Edmonton this weekend, as the Great Outdoors Comedy Festival returns for a second year.
Toronto
-
Doug Ford swallows bee during live news conference
Doug Ford's live news conference on Friday was unexpectedly interrupted after the premier swallowed and choked on a bee.
-
Sisters adopted into separate families find each other after 35 years
Two sisters adopted into separate families have found each other after 35 years of separation.
-
Police identify 26-year-old fatally shot at Toronto funeral
Investigators have released the name of a 26-year-old Barrie man shot to death Thursday afternoon while attending a funeral for another man shot dead in Toronto earlier in the week.
Montreal
-
Judge suspends two articles of Quebec's Bill 96 regarding legal translations
A group challenging Quebec's new language law logged a first legal victory against the legislation on Friday, as a judge temporarily suspended a provision requiring English court documents to be translated into French.
-
Perimeter lifted, but operation continues after Montreal East shooting
Streets are reopening in Montreal East, though a major police operation is ongoing following a shooting overnight Thursday into Friday.
-
Former STM chairperson Philippe Schnobb to lead probe into Montreal Pride parade cancellation
The former chairperson of the STM board of directors will lead the independent investigation into the abrupt cancellation of the Montreal Pride parade last Sunday.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police arrest two women from Ontario in connection to grandparent scam
Winnipeg police have arrested and charged two women from Ontario in connection to grandparent scams in the city.
-
'I've never ever experienced this': Foundation repair companies playing catch up, work booked into next summer
If Manitobans are looking to get the foundation of their homes repaired, they might be waiting quite some time before crews can arrive.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Actor Anne Heche dies a week after car crash
Actor Anne Heche has died after suffering a brain injury following a car crash last week, according to her family. She was 53.
Saskatoon
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sask. expanding COVID-19 fourth vaccine dose eligibility to residents 18+
Saskatchewan is expanding COVID-19 vaccine fourth dose eligibility to residents 18 years and older.
-
Sask. Amber Alert suspect arrested for crossing border illegally, kidnapping: U.S. authorities
The suspect at the centre of Saskatchewan's recent Amber Alert was arrested in South Dakota for a possible illegal border crossing and kidnapping, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
-
'Devastating': Search continues for missing Sask. mushroom picker
It’s been seven days since 74-year-old Lois Chartrand went missing while mushroom picking in the forest north of Smeaton, Sask.
Regina
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sask. expanding COVID-19 fourth vaccine dose eligibility to residents 18+
Saskatchewan is expanding COVID-19 vaccine fourth dose eligibility to residents 18 years and older.
-
Sask. feeling effects of countrywide veterinarian shortage
Saskatchewan is facing a veterinarian and veterinary technician shortage along with the rest of the country.
-
Sask. Amber Alert suspect arrested for crossing border illegally, kidnapping: U.S. authorities
The suspect at the centre of Saskatchewan's recent Amber Alert was arrested in South Dakota for a possible illegal border crossing and kidnapping, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
Atlantic
-
Civil rights pioneer Viola Desmond commemorated at site of her 1946 arrest in N.S.
A plaque commemorating Viola Desmond was revealed Friday by the federal agency at the former Roseland Theatre in New Glasgow, N.S., where she was forcibly arrested while watching a movie on Nov. 8, 1946.
-
Central Newfoundland wildfires improving, evacuation risk is low: premier
Officials say the wildfire situation in central Newfoundland is improving and the risk of evacuation is now low for nearby communities.
-
Halifax's Meagher Park, used as encampment by homeless, cleared out and fenced off
Halifax police say a city park that has been used as an encampment for homeless people has been cleared out and fenced off.
London
-
Police release identity of cyclist killed on Highway 401, alleged driver facing charges
Police in London, Ont., are releasing the identity of a cyclist who was killed on Highway 401 after being struck by a vehicle and say the alleged driver who was arrested is now facing charges.
-
'I own this': London police chief apologizes for officers dead naming transgender activist and commits to update training
London police Chief Steve Williams says he understands the distress that can be caused to a transgender person when their ‘dead name’ (birth name) or incorrect gender is used during an interaction with his officers, and commits to make the necessary changes to internal databases and training.
-
Helicopter makes emergency landing north of Grand Bend
A helicopter made an emergency landing in front of a home on Bluewater Highway, just north of Grand Bend, Ont., around 9:30 p.m. Thursday.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ontario porch pirate steals grocery delivery from family in quarantine
In the age of doorstep deliveries, porch pirates who steal items from front doors have become common, but one North Bay mom says she was scared by a recent encounter with one.
-
Well-being check by police finds victim being held by three people in Wawa
A wellness check on a person living on Churchill Avenue in Wawa last month led to the discovery that the victim was being forcibly confined in their home by three people.
-
Person airlifted to hospital after fiery Hwy. 69/400 crash, one lane reopened
CTV News has learned one lane has reopened and one person has been airlifted to hospital following a fiery crash Friday morning involving a tractor-trailer where Highway 69 turns into the 400.
Kitchener
-
Active COVID-19 cases spike in Waterloo region
The number of active cases in the Region of Waterloo increased nearly 25 per cent since the region's last update, according to the Region of Waterloo Public Health weekly dashboard update.
-
One person bitten, another exposed after rabid bat found near Shelburne
Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph public health says one person was bit and another was exposed after a rabid bat was found in the Melancthon area just north of Shelburne.
-
Region of Waterloo planning for when population nears one million
The Region of Waterloo's roadmap toward a population of nearly one million has been updated.