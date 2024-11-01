Man arrested after bullet shot through wall into neighbouring unit: Chilliwack RCMP

Mounties in Chilliwack say one man was arrested after a shots fired incident early Friday morning, which led to homes and businesses being evacuated and a large police response.

Police say they received a report at 5:58 a.m. that someone fired a bullet into a home in the 5600 block of Vedder Road. “It was reported that the round came though the wall from a neighbouring unit,” the Chilliwack RCMP wrote in a news release.

No one was injured in the incident, according to police.

Other units as well as businesses in the building were evacuated and police blocked off the road. The emergency response team was also called in.

“Thank you for the co-operation and patience of those who were impacted by this unfolding incident,” said spokesperson Cpl. Carmen Kiener in the release.

About four hours later, the ERT arrested a suspect “without incident,” who remains in custody as the investigation continues, Mounties said.