Snow falls on B.C. Interior highways

As October gives way to November, snow is falling on highways in the B.C. Interior, prompting reminders to drive safely in winter conditions.

On Highway 3 between Paulson Summit and Kootenay Pass, Environment Canada says between 20 and 30 centimetres of snow could fall by late Saturday.

“Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in snow and blowing snow,” reads a special weather statement for the area. “Accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations.”

The federal weather agency is also forecasting five to 10 centimetres of snow Friday, and a few more overnight, for the Coquihalla between Hope and Merritt and the Okanagan Connector from Merritt to Kelowna.

Smaller amounts of snow are expected on the Merritt to Kamloops stretch of the Coquihalla, Highway 3 between Hope and Princeton, and the Trans-Canada Highway between Eagle and Rogers passes.

DriveBC posted a video of snow falling on the Coquihalla early Friday morning, and wrote “remember to reduce your speed and drive to changing road and weather conditions.”

Winter tires have been required on B.C. highways since Oct. 1.