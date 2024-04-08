Concerns about alleged kickback scheme leads to investigation of CleanBC grants
Edison Motors is a Merritt-based company that makes electric-powered logging trucks—the first of its kind in B.C.
Yet the company has never received a CleanBC grant—funded by the carbon tax—intended to help such cutting-edge technology, despite applying multiple times, says its founder, Chace Barber.
“We haven’t gotten a single one, despite three years of applying,” he said Monday. “But we're like, we’re doing innovative stuff, how come we're not getting any?”
The company's frustrations went viral this past weekend with TikTok videos flagging concerns about alleged or potential conflicts of interest by a consulting company, MNP LLP.
MNP has been contracted by the province to administer the CleanBC grants, and it also writes applications.
Barber says he doesn’t think MNP broke any rules, but says his company felt pressured to hire them, even at a so-called 20 per cent success fee.
“MNP was administering a grant, they turned us down for the grant, and then said basically, like ‘Hey, we administer grants, we know what we're doing, we're going to write your grant. You’re going to have a lot better chance of getting your grants if you hire us,’” said Barber.
The opposition BC United repeatedly raised concerns last week about conflicts and corruption with the CleanBC grants, calling for an investigation, but the NDP rejected the idea, until Monday.
“This weekend we received further information that’s raised further questions, and as a result we are asking the auditor general to undertake a review of MNP's involvement in commercial vehicle grants,” said Energy Minister Josie Osborne.
The response was too late, says the opposition.
“Now, British Columbians see explosive allegations of corruption that show that carbon tax kickbacks are flowing to NDP-appointed consultants through 20 per cent success rates,” said BC United MLA Todd Stone on Monday during question period.
“Why is it is that we don’t have staff in government—with all the staff that have been hired—to actually administer government funding,” questioned Green Party leader Sonia Furstenau, also during Monday’s question period.
“This double-dipping is clearly unethical, but British Columbians deserve to know is it also criminal,” challenged BC Conservative MLA Bruce Banman during the testy debate.
MNP issued a statement Monday, noting it’s aware of the allegations, calling them “false” and “misleading,” adding that “many firms provide grant administration and grant writing services to assist clients. Professional services firms that provide these services, including MNP, have policies and procedures to address potential conflicts of interest.”
The province has ordered MNP pause its role in certain CleanBC grants, until investigations by the Auditor General and Comptroller General are done.
Meanwhile, Edison says it still is waiting on several applications for the grant, including one written by MNP.
