'Completely unbelievable': B.C. tenant facing eviction doubts landlord's daughter wants cramped basement
Crystal Cornthwaite eats on a coffee table in her living room. There's no space for a dinner table in her cramped basement apartment in Vancouver's Kitsilano neighbourhood.
Still, she cherishes the home on Balsam Street, just a short walk from the beach.
“I love living here,” Cornthwaite said. “I frequent all the neighbouring businesses and shops. I’m happy here.”
After nearly nine years in the apartment, she also pays well below market rent – in an out-of-control market that has recently seen the average rent for an available one-bedroom top $3,000 a month.
Lately, however, Cornthwaite’s enviable housing situation has caused her nothing but anxiety.
She is among a growing number of B.C. renters facing eviction for landlord's use of property, meaning they have been told their landlord or an immediate family member intends to occupy the space.
For many long-term tenants in that situation, finding comparable housing for comparable rent within Vancouver – or even the Lower Mainland – is a pipe dream.
"There's a homelessness crisis in Vancouver," Cornthwaite said. “There's just nowhere to go.”
She also finds the story behind her eviction difficult to swallow.
Cornthwaite has been told by her landlord – who owns the entire low-rise apartment building where she lives, as well as a seven-bedroom, seven-bathroom mansion in neighbouring Richmond, with a combined assessed value of $6.83 million – that his daughter wants to live in her basement unit.
To Cornthwaite, the idea that a woman from such a well-off family would want to occupy the basement rather than any other unit in the building is "completely unbelievable."
"I think anyone in their right mind would have a very hard time believing that," Cornthwaite said. "I have no doubt that my entire apartment is about the size of my landlord's kitchen."
SUDDEN JUMP IN LANDLORD’S USE EVICTIONS
The Tenant Resources and Advisory Centre, which provides pro-bono services to renters like Cornthwaite, said it has seen an influx of people seeking help with landlord’s use evictions ever since the B.C. government introduced new regulations cracking down on renovictions in 2021.
“The number of people calling us about renovictions just fell off a cliff,” said Robert Patterson, a lawyer for TRAC. “At the same time, the number of people calling us about bad faith landlord’s use evictions has just grown and grown and grown.”
Renters can challenge the evictions through the Residential Tenancy Branch, though many don’t realize they were forced out under false pretenses until after they’ve vacated their home – and even then, proving it can be difficult.
Landlords caught red-handed are forced to pony up 12 months’ worth of their former tenant’s rent, though Patterson noted there is no requirement that they allow the tenant to move back.
And given that property owners can sometimes more than double what they were charging after kicking out a long-term renter, Patterson argued the punishment for abusing the eviction process often amounts to a slap on the wrist.
As an advocate, Patterson finds such abuses “infuriating.”
“It’s the absurdity of these kinds of claims,” he said. “A wealthy person claiming that they’re going to move into a poor person’s home as an excuse to kick them out so they can rent it for more money – it’s grating.”
While Patterson could not provide an exact figure, he said landlord’s use complaints are “one of the most common” issues facing clients at TRAC, which receives upwards of 13,000 calls for help each year.
PREVIOUS EVICTIONS AT APARTMENT
Cornthwaite wasn't entirely surprised when she received the eviction notice earlier this year. Her landlord, Harvey Hammer, has issued eviction notices citing landlord's use of property at least twice over the last five years.
Cornthwaite's neighbour, Andrew Schouten, received one such notice in 2018. Schouten told CTV News he agreed to move out to make room for Hammer’s daughter, only to discover his former home being listed for rent weeks later.
"My buddy’s brother found the listing and went in, kind of undercover, to view it with Harvey,” Schouten said.
Before being evicted, Schouten was paying what he described as “sweetheart rent” of about $1,200 a month, but said he was an easygoing tenant who always paid on time.
True to form, he decided not to bother challenging his eviction.
“I’m not that guy,” Schouten said. “The piper calls, you move on.”
Hammer declined multiple interview requests from CTV News, but in an email exchange with Schouten from October 2018 the landlord insisted he had “proof that our daughter did in fact move into the building.”
"Not only did she move into the building, she helped renovate the suite along with our carpenter," Hammer wrote. "We would have never renovated for a tenant as that suite was in livable condition."
It’s unclear whether the same daughter is planning to move into Cornthwaite’s basement apartment later this year. Cornthwaite found a woman by the same name as Hammer’s daughter currently living outside British Columbia with a partner and children, but the landlord would not confirm any more about his family’s plans for CTV News.
In a brief text message exchange, Hammer said his daughter has signed a notarized affidavit confirming her intention to move into Cornthwaite’s unit, but that he is “not interested nor available for further comment.”
After filing a dispute over her landlord’s use eviction, which was scheduled for Sept. 1, Cornthwaite received a letter from her landlord informing her there had been a “clerical error,” and that she was actually under a fixed-term lease that would require her to vacate the home in April 2024. She is including the document in her filings with the RTB.
“You can’t just decide it’s fixed-term after nine years,” Cornthwaite said.
ENDING ‘GHOST EVICTIONS’
Patterson believes there’s one simple step the government could take to reduce misuse of landlord’s use evictions: requiring landlords to apply for them through the Residential Tenancy Branch.
That’s how B.C. decided to address renovictions in 2021. Under the new system, landlords must proactively demonstrate that a unit is in such dire need of renovation or repairs that they have no choice but to evict their current tenant to complete them. An arbitrator then decides if the landlord is acting in good faith.
Similar requirements would go a long way in preventing misuse of the landlord's use eviction process, Patterson said.
“Make them provide certain things up front, including the name and current address of the person moving in,” he said. “So they can be held to this promise.”
Without any such rules, Patterson said, tenants often move out without any pushback, resulting in what he described as “ghost evictions” – evictions with no paper trail, leaving behind no evidence of potential patterns of bad faith.
And while tenants can currently dispute a landlord’s use eviction notice, allowing them to remain in their home until they are given an RTB hearing, if the arbitrator rules against them they may be given as little as 48 hours to vacate the home.
Meanwhile, there is no disincentive for property owners to attempt a landlord’s use eviction repeatedly until they find a sympathetic arbitrator, Patterson argued.
“If you take a shotgun approach as a landlord, our current system rewards that. If you just try again and again, you could eventually win - and you probably will,” Patterson said.
The stakes for renters like Cornthwaite, who has an RTB hearing in October, are much higher. The idea of being thrust back into the rental market with two days’ notice fills her dread.
"It's causing me sleepless nights,” Cornthwaite said
LANDLORDS PROPOSE DIFFERENT REFORMS
While LandlordBC, which represents everyone from property investors to families with mortgage-helper suites, does not support a mandatory application process for landlord's use evictions, CEO David Hutniak acknowledged the system could be improved.
He suggested three reforms: doubling the length of time a landlord or family member must occupy a unit following an eviction to one year, doubling the penalties for violations to two years' rent, and updating the eviction forms to include a more fulsome explanation of the rules.
The latter would address potential misunderstandings by landlords who don't know when landlord’s use evictions are appropriate, Hutniak said.
"There should be stronger language outlining the situations in which the form should be utilized along with potential misuse scenarios and their consequences, with check boxes for landlord 'acknowledgements' that they understand the requirements," Hutniak told CTV News in an email.
On the flip side, LandlordBC also argued the government should start allowing landlord's use evcitions so grandparents or grandchildren can move in, something Hutniak suggested would recognize the "evolving family dynamics and economic realities" within the current real estate market.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE | 'It's spying': CN accused by union of secretly tracking employee's location
The union representing Canadian National railway employees alleges CN has been monitoring the whereabouts of a train operator outside of work hours through a company-issued tablet.
Russian agency says mercenary leader Prigozhin was aboard plane that crashed, leaving no survivors
Mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, who led a brief armed rebellion against the Russian military earlier this year, was aboard a plane that crashed north of Moscow on Wednesday, killing all 10 people on board, according to Russia's civil aviation agency.
'I won't do it again': Chrystia Freeland on Alberta speeding ticket
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland was fined for speeding in Alberta last week. 'I did get a speeding ticket,' Freeland confirmed. 'I was driving too fast and I won't do it again.'
Mugshot released after Giuliani turns himself in on Georgia 2020 election charges
Rudy Giuliani surrendered to authorities in Georgia on Wednesday on charges alleging he acted as former U.S. President Donald Trump's chief co-conspirator in a plot to subvert the 2020 election.
More bears entering Yellowknife following wildfires, evacuation
Raging wildfires in the Northwest Territories are driving black bears onto Yellowknife's deserted streets.
Possible death of Wagner Group chief 'suspicious' and 'opportunistic,' says military analyst
If the leader of the Wagner Group is in fact dead, it would send a clear message to critics and adversaries of Russian President Vladimir Putin, says CTV News military analyst David Fraser.
Trudeau wraps retreat with message to millennials, no new housing plans
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is wrapping up a multi-day meeting of his ministers with a message to young people: 'We owe it to you to take action.'
COVID resurgence sparks concerns as hospitalizations increase across Canada
Early signs suggest a new wave of COVID-19 is spreading in Canada. As hospitalizations increase, experts are raising concerns.
Debt among Canadian millennials at record levels, while earnings haven’t kept up: RBC report
Canadian millennials are more likely to face the brunt of a wavering labour market as most face mounting debt with an income that fails to keep up with inflation, according to a report from RBC Economics.
Vancouver Island
-
Ocean Cleanup crew removes 54 tonnes of plastic from Pacific garbage patch
A non-profit organization on a mission to get rid of plastic in the world’s oceans has landed in Victoria with its largest haul yet – bringing in 120,000 pounds of waste.
-
RCMP searching for boat stolen from North Saanich
Mounties are asking the public to be on the lookout for a fishing boat that was reported stolen from North Saanich. The Sidney/North Saanich RCMP say the five-and-a-half-metre vessel was taken from a mooring pin near the 8600-block of Lochside Drive on Saturday.
-
The latest news on the wildfires ravaging British Columbia
Wildfires raging throughout British Columbia have damaged or destroyed hundreds of properties and forced more than 25,000 people from their homes. The province remains in a state of emergency as crews battle the more than 375 active blazes.
Calgary
-
Homeless encampment in Calgary alley causing concerns for neighbours, nearby businesses
A growing homeless encampment in the southeast Calgary is sparking concern among area residents and local business owners.
-
'We are hopeless': Missing man’s family concerned for his safety
The family of a Calgary senior who has not been seen in three weeks is concerned over his whereabouts.
-
Trans Mountain pipeline project runs into fresh construction-related hurdle
The Trans Mountain oil pipeline expansion project has run into another construction-related hurdle that could delay its completion.
Edmonton
-
City Council votes in favour of Edmonton police funding formula
City Council has voted to approve a funding formula for the Edmonton Police Service.
-
Senior assaulted in Leduc County after helping suspects with 'car trouble': RCMP
RCMP are looking for two people who assaulted a senior in Leduc County.
-
Alberta Utilities Commission says it will still process applications during renewables moratorium
The Alberta Utilities Commission has clarified how it intends to implement the UCP government's moratorium on wind and solar energy development.
Toronto
-
Ontario man out $8K in scam that uses AI to mimic voices of friends and family
An Ontario man has lost $8,000 in a new grandparent scam where suspects use artificial intelligence to mimic the voice of friends and family.
-
Auston Matthews signs four-year contract extension with Toronto Maple Leafs
Toronto Maple Leafs superstar Auston Matthews has signed a four-year contract extension worth an average of $13.25 million per year, the team announced on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Class action lawsuit alleges Ontario company that took $14M in investments was feeder fund for the 'crypto king'
A Chatham, Ont. mother is spearheading a class action lawsuit alleging a company that collected $14 million in investments was actually a Ponzi scheme.
Montreal
-
Quebec short more than 8,000 teachers ahead of new school year, minister confirms
The teacher shortage in Quebec appears to be worse than previously thought. With the start of the school year just days away, the province revealed there are now 8,558 teaching positions that have to be filled.
-
New Sante Quebec agency will let patients know their waiting list status, says health minister
Barely 24 hours after tabling a bundle of some 150 amendments to his reform of the healthcare network, Minister Christian Dubé had another one in store for parliamentarians on Wednesday morning. This time, the government wants to ensure that Santé Québec keeps patients well informed about their place on various waiting lists.
-
You can't use the REM if you can't find it, so a Montreal university student took charge
Getting around the greater Montreal region by public transit should be easy but it seems many are having trouble finding their way from the Metro to the new REM. It's a problem one Concordia student decided to solve himself. While most students spend their summers enjoying their downtime, graphic design student Dashiell Friesen made other plans.
Winnipeg
-
Tentative agreement could bring end to Manitoba liquor strike: union
The union representing Manitoba Liquor Mart employees says it has reached a tentative agreement with its employer that could end the ongoing strike.
-
Winnipeg church destroyed by morning fire
A Winnipeg church has been left destroyed following a Wednesday morning fire.
-
Winnipeg family told grandson was killed, but he showed up a week later alive and well
A Winnipeg family is looking for answers after their grandson, who they were told had been killed, showed up at the front door alive and well.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. youth advocate 'deeply troubled' by new pronoun policy
The Saskatchewan Advocate for Children and Youth is launching a review of a new policy requiring students under 16 years old to seek parental consent before changing their pronouns or preferred first name in a school setting.
-
Sask. project aims to reduce drug overdose deaths
Ninety-two confirmed overdose deaths and 199 more suspected deaths have occurred in the province this year as of Aug. 1, according to a report from Saskatchewan’s Coroner.
-
Sask. dad, daughter doctor team practices together in small town
A dad and his daughter have joined forces in a small Saskatchewan town, practicing medicine together.
Regina
-
Sask. youth advocate 'deeply troubled' by new pronoun policy
The Saskatchewan Advocate for Children and Youth is launching a review of a new policy requiring students under 16 years old to seek parental consent before changing their pronouns or preferred first name in a school setting.
-
Tornado warning issued for Carnduff area
Environment Canada is warning residents in the Glen Ewen and Carnduff area of a thunderstorm that is capable of producing a tornado.
-
Sask. project aims to reduce drug overdose deaths
Ninety-two confirmed overdose deaths and 199 more suspected deaths have occurred in the province this year as of Aug. 1, according to a report from Saskatchewan’s Coroner.
Atlantic
-
N.B. doubles down on LGBTQ school policy after report says it violates Charter rights
New Brunswick is maintaining the central elements of its policy on sexual orientation and gender identity in schools despite a report saying the policy violates the Charter rights of children.
-
Ottawa to buy ferry for route between P.E.I, N.S., will build 2 more ferries by 2028
The federal government says it will purchase a ferry for the route between Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.
-
Trudeau wraps retreat with message to millennials, no new housing plans
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is wrapping up a multi-day meeting of his ministers with a message to young people: 'We owe it to you to take action.'
London
-
London, Ont. woman awakens from medically-induced coma days before wedding
Two weeks ahead of her wedding day, Sarah Kempinska remembered the scary moment when she was unable to breathe.
-
Charges laid after woman dies from multi-drug overdose
A London man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly sold drugs to a man and a woman earlier this year, leading to the woman to suffer a fatal overdose.
-
Udderly ridiculous: Hazmat situation on Highbury Avenue the result of spilled cream
A Wednesday morning hazmat situation in east London, Ont. quickly turned into a dairy-filled debacle for emergency crews.
Northern Ontario
-
Accused northern Ont. sex offender uses court tricks to avoid trial for years
A North Bay area man accused of sex crimes involving minors has manipulated the court system to avoid a trial since his arrest in September 2018.
-
Uproar in Laurentian University community over on-campus pub closure
An announcement made Tuesday afternoon by the Laurentian University Students' General Association about the closure of the on-campus pub just weeks before students return for the fall has taken many by surprise, with current and former students expressing shock and outrage online.
-
Drivers asked to slow down in Timmins neighbourhood
The Timmins Police Service traffic section will be keeping a closer watch on Father Costello Drive, Vipond Road and Fourth Avenue as it's received a number of complaints from residents and a city councillor about aggressive driving in those areas.
Kitchener
-
Investigators believe around 10 people witnessed Kitchener homicide
More than a week after an 18-year-old man was shot and killed outside a Kitchener restaurant, police have renewed an appeal for witnesses to come forward as they continue to search for a suspect.
-
EXTENDED COVERAGE
EXTENDED COVERAGE | Patient by patient recount in former neurologist sexual assault trial nears end
The process of walking through complainant files one by one in the sexual assault trial of a former Kitchener neurologist is nearing an end.
-
Local leaders react to regional facilitator expected by Sept. 11
With a regional facilitator expected to be appointed to Waterloo Region in the coming weeks, some questions remain, like who the facilitator will be and what they will be facilitating.