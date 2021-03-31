VANCOUVER -- Police say a collision that looked minor when it happened near Vancouver's Olympic Village in early March has now turned fatal, and they're asking witnesses to come forward.

The incident occurred around 7 p.m. on March 4 near the intersection of Columbia Street and West 2nd Avenue, Vancouver police said in a news release Wednesday.

A white Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck hit the victim, who was riding in a mobility scooter, according to police. The 73-year-old woman was knocked to the ground and hit her head.

“Anyone who saw this collision likely thought it was very minor, and may not have stayed behind to speak to police,” said Sgt. Steve Addison, spokesperson for the Vancouver Police Department, in the release.

“Sadly, the 73-year-old victim suffered a head injury and died in hospital last weekend after more than three weeks of medical care," he added.

The woman is the fourth person to die in a traffic incident in Vancouver in 2021.

The driver of the truck remained at the scene after the collision and has been co-operative with the investigation, Addison said.

Police are asking anyone who saw what happened or has dash cam video of the incident to contact investigators at 604-717-3012.