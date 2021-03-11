VANCOUVER -- One person is in hospital with serious injuries after a collision in the north end of Abbotsford Thursday afternoon.

According to Abbotsford police, first responders arrived at the intersection of Gladwin and Harris roads shortly before 3 p.m. today.

Police say an SUV and a sedan-type car crashed, sending one of the vehicles into a deep ditch.

The passenger of the SUV suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital. Both drivers remained at the scene, though the driver of the sedan suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was also hospitalized.

Police have shut down the intersection to traffic as officers and members of the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service, or ICARS, investigate.

Abbotsford police ask anyone in the area that saw the crash, or have dashcam footage, contact them at 604-859-5225, or send them a text message via 22973.