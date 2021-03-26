VANCOUVER -- A man in his 30s has been charged nearly two years after a fatal crash in Coquitlam, B.C.

Aristotle Lagace faces charges under the Criminal Code of Canada in connection with the May 23, 2019, crash that left one person dead.

Mounties announced Friday that Lagace has been charged with impaired operation of a conveyance causing death, and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death.

The 33-year-old resident of Coquitlam has also been charged with dangerous operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm, and impaired operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm.

The Coquitlam RCMP said two people were taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries following the two-vehicle crash.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene on Schoolhouse Road near Lucille Star Drive.

The deceased was identified only as a man in his 70s who lived in the city.

At the time, police said the driver of of the vehicles was travelling along Schoolhouse Road when the other driver pulled out of a parking lot.

The RCMP detachment said Friday that an investigation determined Lagace was "well in excess of the legal limit" at the time.

Charges were approved late last week.