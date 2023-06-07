Cold records set in 2 B.C. regions as temperatures rise across the South Coast

As the weather heats up across B.C.’s Lower Mainland this week, other areas of the province are setting records for cool temperatures.

Preliminary data by Environment and Climate Change Canada shows the Burns Lake and Puntzi Mountain areas were exceptionally cold on Tuesday.

In a weather summary issued Wednesday, the federal agency explained “A ridge of high pressure bearing clear skies Tuesday morning brought cool temperatures.”

Burns Lake saw temperatures dip to – 5 C, breaking its previous record of -4.3 C set in 1999.

Puntzi Mountain’s new June 6 record is -4.9 C, a significant difference from the -3.3 C low recorded in 2018.