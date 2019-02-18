One hiker is expected to be rescued but a second is missing after being hit by an avalanche in the B.C. backcountry Monday morning, a search and rescue manager says.

Two men had been overnight hiking in a remote area near Mount Seymour, between Runners Peak and Mount Elsay. At about 10 a.m., first responders received a distress call from the area.

North Shore Rescue search manager Greg Miller told CTV News they were told the men were on their way back when they got caught in an avalanche.

"He stopped himself by grabbing onto a tree. His friend has gone somewhere further down, he's no longer in sight of his friend," Miller said.

The man who'd grabbed the tree was able to call out and has a spot beacon, so he was able to send a distress call.

Crews were able to locate a hiker by Monday afternoon, and due to a brief break in the clouds, were able to reach him by long-line.

The rescue, captured from CTV's Chopper 9, involved two NSR members being lowered to the treed area where the hiker stood. Once harnessed, all three were lifted into the air by the line dangling from NSR's helicopter.

The group was let down gently, and the hiker was seen walking into a nearby building.

Earlier in the day, NSR posted they were responding to a "possible Code Alpha" – a term used for a plan in place for rescue operations involving subjects buried in an avalanche.

A helicopter was dispatched, but the cloud cover is thick around the peaks, so the pilot was not able to reach the hikers. The helicopter is standing by in case conditions change, and ambulances are also ready.

Meanwhile, a group mobilized on the ground. The plan was for volunteers to ride up as far as they can with snowmobiles then make the rest of the journey on foot.

Everyone involved in the search has avalanche training and is equipped with beacons, shovels and gear. They're also accompanied by terrain experts and have requested avalanche dogs from Whistler.

"There are several places that could have potentially high avalanche hazard," he said.

Anyone heading out into backcountry is always advised to check conditions on Avalanche Canada's website before going uphill.

As of Monday, the danger rating for alpine and treeline levels was rated as "moderate" on B.C.'s South Coast. However, the site warned there was a lingering concern that steep and concave areas could be dangerous.

"Use caution above cliffs and terrain traps where small avalanches may have severe consequences," the site said.

"Use caution on open slopes and convex rolls. The new snow may require several days to settle and stabilize."

This is a developing news story and will be updated throughout the day.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Ben Miljure and Gary Barndt

