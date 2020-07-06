VANCOUVER -- Members of the Canadian Coast Guard removed a body from the muddy shore of the Fraser River Monday in the area where a 24-year-old man went missing in the water the night before.

The family of the missing man was on the shore watching as the body was loaded into the Zodiac boat shortly after noon, and was later seen speaking with RCMP investigators.

Richmond RCMP told CTV News the family would be taken to view the body to confirm if it is their loved one.

Mounties said the man jumped into the water Sunday while chasing a football from a dock near the Pacific Gateway Hotel, which is on the Fraser River not far from Vancouver International Airport.

But police say once the man was in the water he couldn't get back to safety. Witnesses tried to help but, police say, the man disappeared from their view.

A search was launched around 9:30 Sunday night. The Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre confirms three Coast Guard vessels were involved, as well as Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue.

Crews could be seen shining high-powered lights in the water as they searched for any sign of the man.

The marine search was called off just after midnight.

Near midday Monday, as the tides receded in the area, a man's body could be seen in the shallow mud flats near the river bank.

The Fraser River in the area is currently under a high streamflow advisory, and the current on Monday morning appeared to be quite strong.

"The unpredictable nature of the Fraser River during the runoff season appears to have played a significant role in this tragic incident," Richmond RCMP said in a news release.

The missing man has not been publicly identified.

BREAKING: Canadian Coast Guard has recovered a body exposed by low tide on the muddy shore of the Fraser River. Family of missing man who entered river yesterday notified - but Richmond RCMP say confirmation of ID still pending. @CTVVancouver pic.twitter.com/n9Mbyyiqx3 — Ben Miljure (@CTVNewsBen) July 6, 2020