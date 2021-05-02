VANCOUVER -- Members of Extinction Rebellion plan to shut down the Granville Street Bridge in Vancouver on Sunday through a protest, and they’re inviting the public to join them.

The action is being planned as part of the second day of the group’s “Spring Rebellion,” in an effort to draw attention to the climate crisis.

The first day in the group’s series of protests saw protesters block the intersection of Georgia Street and Granville Street, and police say they arrested five protesters.

Extinction Rebellion, a grassroots climate action group, is “inviting all members of the public to take to the bridge this Sunday and make their voices heard,” according to the group’s news statement.

Const. Tania Visintin of the Vancouver Police Department said the protest on Saturday blocked traffic for several hours, and that protesters placed a large boat in the intersection.

Photos of the event show a several-metre long boat placed in the intersection. It is painted pink, with the words "tell the truth" painted in black along the side. The words reference one of the group’s principal demands to, which is for governments to convey the urgent need for change by telling “the truth” and “declaring a climate and ecological emergency.”

Police say the arrests on Saturday came after they asked protesters to leave.

“After allowing the group to peacefully assemble and express themselves for several hours, VPD officers asked the protesters to leave the area so the intersection could reopen.,” she said in a statement.

Although police say that most attendees were “cooperative” and left the area, a handful of people stayed.

“Five adults, between 22 and 65 years old refused to leave and were arrested for mischief and intimidation to block a roadway,” reads Visintin’s statement.

Firefighters later “assisted with removing the boat,” she said.