VANCOUVER -- Kathleen Hackett was walking with a friend on Clayburn Creek Trail in Abbotsford Friday afternoon when something strange caught her eye.

Through the trees, the water in the creek seemed a little off.

"We were quite high up and I remember thinking, 'Wow, the water sure looks white today,' but I didn’t really think that much of it until we got further along," Hackett told CTV News Vancouver.

As the pair got closer, they could tell that what they were seeing wasn't the water itself, but foam, and lots of it.

"It was obvious there was a problem because there was an awful lot of suds in the water," Hackett said. "At points, you could tell it was taller than we were, and then we got up to the culvert where it was coming out of and it was overwhelming the area with foam."

She said other hikers on the trail told her the suds were the result of a contractor cleaning the roofs at a nearby townhouse complex.

B.C.'s Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy echoed this account, saying it had confirmed that the substance causing the foam in the creek is Tide powdered detergent.

The City of Abbotsford and Environment Canada are also aware of the situation, the ministry said, noting that the "party responsible" for the spill is "taking action to remediate the problem."

Hackett told CTV News the foam in the creek stretched for well over a kilometre, possibly as far as three or four kilometres, by her reckoning.

She expressed concern for fish and other wildlife living in and around the creek, though the ministry says nearby residents have been monitoring the situation and have not reported any "impacts" on fish habitat.

"We look at that walk as our forest therapy and are quite respectful of the nature of the area," Hackett said. "You just know there’s going to be some permanent damage done, with Tide in a creek, so I can imagine that it’s going to take a while for it to recover."