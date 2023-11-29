Climate activists to unveil 'massive' ice sculpture at B.C. legislature to coincide with COP28 summit

Climate activists in Victoria say they will deliver a "massive" ice sculpture to the B.C. legislature Thursday as part of a protest against the province's liquefied natural gas industry.

The rally is intended to coincide with the opening of the United Nations COP28 climate summit in Dubai, where world leaders will gather for two weeks of negotiations on climate change.

Activist group Climate Justice Victoria says the ice sculpture will provide a "visual testament to the dwindling time we have left to address the climate emergency," as well as a critique of the B.C. government's stated commitments to addressing climate change while approving new LNG development.

"We are at a critical juncture where our actions today will define our future," Mike Hudema, the group's spokesperson, wrote in a statement Wednesday.

"Our ice sculpture at the B.C. legislature is not just a symbolic gesture, but a stark reminder of the immediate need for bold climate action. As the world's eyes turn to COP28, we must ensure our local policies reflect the global imperative to address the climate crisis."

The B.C. government has pledged to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 40 per cent by 2030.

The province's record-setting summer wildfire season was a "preview of what lies ahead if we fail to address the climate crisis," according to rally organizer Chris Camaso.

"We cannot claim to be fighting climate change while simultaneously investing in one of its biggest drivers," Camaso said. "The time to reconcile our actions with our promises is now, not when it's too late."

B.C. Environment Minister George Heyman is expected to attend the Dubai talks, along with his federal and provincial counterparts.

The rally at the B.C. legislature is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m.