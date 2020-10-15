PORT MOODY, B.C. -- 50 Electronic Avenue is an exciting development underway in the vibrant community of Port Moody.

Phase 1 is sold out and Phase 2 is already 60 per cent sold.

Future homeowners will have so much to enjoy right at their doorstep. Street-level shops, cafes. and services will be integrated into 50 Electronic Avenue.

Just down the road lies Brewery Row, Rocky Point Park and beautiful hiking trails.

50 Electronic Avenue is all about community. Expansive courtyards, gardens and playgrounds will allow you to interact with neighbours.

Residents will have access to Club 50. Club 50 will offer over 9,000 square feet of amenities that will enhance any lifestyle. A fitness facility, yoga studio, dog wash room and luxurious lounge are all included.

This will more likely translate to frequent visitors.

They will be able to take advantage of a reservable guest suite.

As for the homes themselves, there are floorplans to accomodate a range of family sizes.

Panatch prides itself on including luxurious and thoughtful touches.

A collection of high-end appliances, custom millwork and polished quartz countertops showcase the attention to detail within each unit.

For a tour of 50 Electronic Avenue be sure to check out the videos from CTV Morning Live.

The 50 Electronic Avenue presentation centre is open and ready to welcome you.