    • Chilliwack plane crash victims identified as trainee pilots from Mumbai

    Investigators from the Transportation Safety Board attended the scene of a small plane crash in Chilliwack Saturday to begin trying to piece together what went wrong.

    The plane came down around 2 p.m. Friday, narrowly missing the Chilliwack Motor Inn as it crash landed. All three people on board were killed.

    Indian media is identifying two of the victims as trainee pilots originally from Mumbai: Abhay Gadru and Yash Ramugade, both 25 years old. 

    CTV News has spoken to two members of the pilot's family. They declined to go on camera, but said he was a middle-aged man who had two students on board.

    The RCMP is not confirming any details about the victims.

    The aircraft – a Piper PA34 – is registered to a company called SkyQuest Aviation Ltd., a flight school that operates out of Langley Regional Airport. The company did not return requests for comment.

    According to the Canadian Civil Aircraft Register, the plane was registered in 2019 and built in 1972.

    On Saturday, crews could be seen removing the wreckage from the forested area where the plane crashed. 

