

CTV Vancouver





The mayor of Chilliwack is raising questions about why a 76-year-old woman discharged from Surrey Memorial Hospital last month was dropped off at a shelter in his city, where people are already being turned away.

In a letter to Fraser Health, Ken Popove says he wants to know what happened. And if it's a regular occurrence, he wants more support from the province.

"According to the Salvation Army, this elderly individual arrived with a walker and some significant health concerns, including incontinence, and is unable to clean herself," he wrote.

"A homeless shelter is no place for a person with health concerns or special medical needs. Discharging patients into homeless shelters when they still require some level of care is not an acceptable practice."

After 10 days at the Chilliwack Salvation Army, the senior was moved to Ruth and Naomi's Mission, which is set to close at the end of March, Popove said.

"Unfortunately, this individual became increasingly frustrated over her health issues and became belligerent with staff and threatened to kill them," the mayor wrote. "She left the shelter on her own, returning to the Salvation Army."

Weeks later, Fraser Health wanted to send another patient to Chilliwack, until it realized "that patient was in a wheelchair, had open wounds on his feet and needed to be in a hospital bed," Popove said, adding that "rumours about homeless people being sent to Chilliwack from other areas has created a deep feeling of frustration amongst our residents."

Chilliwack MLA John Martin raised the issue in the legislature Thursday.

"We punch above our weight. We take care of the vulnerable and we have enough on our hands without Fraser Health discharging people to a community 76 kilometres away," he said after question period.

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix said he is willing to meet with Popove, Martin and Fraser Health to find out exactly what happened.

"The suggestion that Chilliwack in particular is receiving patients seems to me to be just not true," he said. "Obviously, lots of people (are) discharged every day, and so the circumstances are important and we'll look into those circumstances."

A key question remains: Did either of the patients ask to be dropped off in Chilliwack?

Popove said he doesn't know that detail.

Fraser Health told CTV News Thursday it has received Popove's letter and is "looking into the concerns raised by the mayor."

With files from CTV Vancouver's Bhinder Sajan