The province's Minister of Housing took aim at Maple Ridge Mayor Mike Morden on Sunday, saying her government has offered several options to help his city combat a homeless crisis but the mayor has not been receptive to any of them.

“We’ve come forward with a number of suggestions over the last number of months. And we just keep hitting road blocks,” said Minister Selina Robinson at an event celebrating the construction of 600 units of supportive modular housing in Vancouver over the last 18 months.

“We see people getting their lives back, rebuilding their lives, we know this is a model that works,” she said. “We have offered numerous times to the City of Maple Ridge to deliver this there too.”

The homeless situation in Maple Ridge has hit a boiling point this week, with city staff evicting people living at Anita Place tent city and using excavators to demolish structures built at the site.

CTV News has sent several requests for an interview with Mayor Morden to discuss the city’s action, and any plans to work with the province on alternative accommodations for people living at Anita Place, but he has not made himself available.

He has not responded to multiple emails and voicemails on Sunday.

Minister Robinson says she has spoken directly with the mayor to express her concerns.

“Well, right now his response is that he wants to build housing for a range of people in his community,” she said. "I agree that we need to do that but we absolutely need to build housing for the people who are most vulnerable in his community.”

She was then asked if the mayor wants to do that.

“Not at this point,” she replied.