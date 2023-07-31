Chilliwack man trying to get home after suffering stroke in Winnipeg

Matt Husul, 46, has been hospitalized in Winnipeg, provinces away from his home in Chilliwack, B.C., after suffering a stroke while on a road trip to Ontario. Due to his medical condition, he's unfit to return home, but without travel insurance, the hospital costs could be tremendous. Matt Husul, 46, has been hospitalized in Winnipeg, provinces away from his home in Chilliwack, B.C., after suffering a stroke while on a road trip to Ontario. Due to his medical condition, he's unfit to return home, but without travel insurance, the hospital costs could be tremendous.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener