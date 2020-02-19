VANCOUVER -- Health Canada has issued a recall for a brand of children's water bottles, saying the products' silicone spouts can detach, posing a choking hazard for their intended users.

The recall involves Contigo Kids Cleanable water bottles that have a black-coloured spout and spout base.

There are several versions of the product, which comes in three sizes - 13-ounce, 14-ounce and 20-ounce - and a variety of colours and designs. Some of the affected bottles are plastic and some are stainless steel, but all of them have the name Contigo printed on the rim and along the front near the bottom of the bottle.

As of Monday, the company has received 81 reports of the spouts on the bottles detaching in Canada, and another 427 reports in the United States, according to Health Canada. There have been no reported injuries as a result of the product in either country.

More than 150,000 of the affected bottles were sold in Canada between April 2018 and Feb. 7 of this year.

Anyone who has one of the products included in the recall is advised to immediately stop using it and contact Contigo to return the water bottle and get a free replacement.

Contigo can be reached toll-free at 888-262-0622 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., eastern time. The company also has a page on its website with information on the recall and a form for requesting a replacement product.