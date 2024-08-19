Children battling chronic illness get luxury rides to BC Lions game

More than a dozen children who have been diagnosed with chronic illnesses were given an unforgettable experience on the way to Sunday’s BC Lions game.

An outreach event put on by the Driven Project saw 15 sick kids get into Ferraris, Lamborghinis and McLarens on the way to the football game.

Founder and executive director Kevin Gordon calls the event “supercar therapy,” a day for kids to take their minds off their health challenges.

“The idea is to give them something to look forward to and great memories to make with their family,” said Gordon. “It’s another way to look at their circumstance as maybe being some upside to going through these difficult times.”

Gordon sold his software company in 2018 and wanted to give back to his community.

“I started volunteering and giving children rides to BC Children's hospital,” he said. “That was the moment I realized it could be so much bigger.”

This is the sixth annual event held in Vancouver in partnership with the Vancouver Police Department.

“Not only riding in a real cool car, but also getting escorted by police and when we talk to kids afterwards that’s part of it, that is definitely one of the highlights – seeing the red and blue lights flashing in front of them,” said deputy Chief Const. Howard Chow.

Kids were escorted up to Cypress Bowl in the luxury cars and then back down Georgia Street to Terry Fox Plaza to the BC Lions game.

It was the first time that 10-year-old Eamonn Millar was part of the Driven Project.

“It was March break when I got a really high fever and we went to the hospital and then I got diagnosed with leukemia,” he said.

He was quick to point out his Lego cars looked similar to the ones parked for the event.

“There’s just a mutual understanding here,” said his mom Jen Millar. “You can just look around and see all the smiles on the kids' faces and you can just tell that today is a really magical moment for all of them.”

More than 1,000 people cheered on the kids as they arrived in style to the afternoon football game.

The Driven Project initially started in Vancouver but has since expanded to the United States and Australia.