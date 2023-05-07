Child hit by car in Surrey Sunday morning

An 11-year-old child was struck by a car near 147 A Street and 76 Avenue in Surrey around 8:20 a.m. Sunday morning, RCMP say.

The child was taken to hospital with a lower body injury and a scraped forehead, but their injuries are not life-threatening.

Mounties say there was no criminality on the part of the driver, who had no signs of impairment. No charges are being considered for the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.