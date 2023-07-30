Child dies after being hit by falling tree at B.C. campground
A child has died after being hit by a falling tree at a campground in B.C., officials confirmed.
A spokesperson for BC Parks provided few details but did confirm the "tragic incident" happened at a campground at Okanagan Lake Park on Saturday.
"A child was injured by a fallen tree and taken to hospital where they have since succumbed to their injuries," an emailed statement says, adding "our hearts go out to the family and friends."
According to the online portal for provincial parks, the campground remains open and there are no advisories in effect related to this incident.
CTV News has reached out to the RCMP for more information and this story will be updated if a response is received.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Global warming could mean longer La Nina events, which bring cold, wet Canadian winters: study
A new study suggests that the world will see multi-year La Niña events occur more frequently under global warming, likely contributing to a higher risk of extreme weather.
Scientists discover antibodies capable of stopping several coronaviruses, potentially preventing future outbreaks
Scientists have discovered antibodies that can neutralize virtually all known variants of the COVID-19 virus, potentially preventing future coronavirus outbreaks.
Transportation Safety Board begins investigation into Alberta plane crash that left 6 dead
RCMP in Alberta say six people have died in a small plane crash in a mountainous area west of Calgary. Transportation Safety Board spokesman Liam MacDonald said the aircraft was a single-engine Piper PA-32, and the board is sending investigators to the scene.
Evacuation orders issued due to wildfire near Osoyoos, B.C.
Hundreds have been ordered to evacuate due to an out-of-control wildfire burning near Osoyoos, B.C.
Mother, boyfriend charged with abduction in B.C. Amber Alert case after being found in Alberta
The mother of two children who were the subject of an Amber Alert in B.C., as well as her boyfriend, have been charged with abduction after they were found on a rural property in Alberta.
A concertgoer threw a drink at Cardi B while she was performing on stage, so she fought back
Audience members at concerts in recent months have continued a pattern of throwing objects at artists who are on stage performing, and rapper Cardi B has had enough. On Saturday, the rapper was on stage at Drai's Beach Club in Las Vegas when an audience member appeared to throw a drink at her.
In summer heat, bear spotted in Southern California backyard Jacuzzi
With the summer heat wave in full swing in Southern California, a backyard pool is a tempting place to take a dip. Even for a bear.
Metro strike continues, nearly 30 Toronto-area stores closed
Several Metro locations across the Greater Toronto Area remain closed today as thousands of workers at the grocery chain enter day two of a strike.
Vancouver Island
Victoria seniors attacked after approaching man lighting grass on fire
Two seniors were assaulted in Victoria on Wednesday evening after they approached a man who was lighting grass on fire in front of their apartment building, the Victoria Police Department said.
Man stabbed multiple times in Campbell River: RCMP
A 21-year-old man was stabbed multiple times in Campbell River Friday evening, police said.
Firefighter dies battling wildfire near Fort St. John, B.C.
A contracted firefighter battling the Donnie Creek wildfire near Fort St. John, B.C., has died, the province confirmed Saturday afternoon.
Calgary
Newcomers build comfort level through ballet
For six weeks, a group of Calgary newcomers has been taking dance classes with Alberta Ballet. Saturday was their final class.
'You can see the hope': Hundreds of kids choose free bikes at Forest Lawn Community Centre
It was a great day for a bike ride, and hundreds of Calgary kids got their own set of wheels Saturday to go for one.
Six dead in Kananaskis plane crash
Six people are dead after the plane they were in crashed near Kananaskis on Friday night.
Edmonton
Street racing may be behind fatal southeast Edmonton crash: EPS
Police say street racing may be behind a crash that left a 21-year-old man dead and five others injured early Saturday morning on 17 Street in southeast Edmonton.
B.C. Lions add to Elks' misery with 27-0 victory in Edmonton
The Elks have taken sole possession of the worst run of home losses in North American professional sports history.
Amber Alert update: B.C. children found safe and returned to family
Mounties in British Columbia say the two children who were subjects of an Amber Alert issued about 10 days ago have been located safely.
Toronto
Remembering SARSfest, the concert that revived Toronto, 20 years later
Twenty years ago, Toronto was reeling from the deadly SARS epidemic that severely impacted the local economy.
Chow's silence 'deafening' in wake of violence against Toronto police officers: TPA
Mayor Olivia Chow is being called out for her 'deafening' silence in the wake of recent violence against Toronto police and is being urged to publicly voice her support to the officers.
Montreal
Buying a home? Here's what $500K will get you in Montreal
While higher interest rates tend to drive down demand on the housing market -- and by extension, price -- analysts predict housing prices in Montreal will remain elevated over the coming months. To get a picture of where the market's at right now, here's a list of what $500,000 (ish) can get you in Montreal, borough-by-borough.
App feature helps you plan your new commute with the REM
To help commuters adapt, a popular public transit app -- appropriately called "Transit App" -- is introducing a new feature. "Preview mode" helps people plan their trips ahead of time and compare different routes.
Charges laid after three men shot at Quartier Dix 30 in Brossard
Charges of attempted murder, possession of a firearm and discharging a firearm were laid Saturday night against two suspects following a shootout earlier that day in Quartier DIX30 in Brossard, Monteregie.
Winnipeg
Manitoba woman wanted for parental abduction may be in Ontario: police
A Manitoba woman who is wanted for allegedly abducting her daughter may be in Ontario, according to the Stratford Police Service (SPS).
Winnipeg, Brandon Liquor Marts closed Sunday amid strike action
All Winnipeg and Brandon Liquor Marts are closed on Sunday amid the continued strike action.
Winnipeggers being warned after lithium-ion batteries cause fire
The City of Winnipeg has issued a warning after a house fire in the city was caused by the charging of lithium-ion batteries.
Saskatoon
Knife threatening incident ends with Taser deployment: Saskatoon police
A Saskatoon man is facing several charges after allegedly threatening people with a knife Saturday night.
Saskatoon Foodtruck wars vendors feeling the pinch of inflation
The sound of deep-fryer sizzling has never been so expensive for Jacko Garcia.
Tight job market impacting City of Saskatoon summer programs
The City of Saskatoon has been struggling this year with its seasonal employment opportunities, impacting the city’s summer pool and parks programs for kids.
Regina
'Being someone important': Bold Eagle program shows off cadets at Sask. pow-wow
The Bold Eagle military program performed a special presentation at the Kawacatoose First Nation pow-wow.
Regina police investigate early morning death
Several police cars and a coroner van blocked off traffic in the early hours of Saturday in downtown Regina for a homicide investigation.
Riders fall to Argos in Touchdown Atlantic re-match
The Riders failed to get past the Argos for a second year in a row, marking a 31-13 loss on the day.
Atlantic
Search for N.S. youth who went missing during torrential flooding continues
The search is ongoing for the person under 18 who went missing in Brooklyn, N.S., during extreme flooding on July 22.
'Complacency' blamed for N.S. struggles with flooding, other climate disasters
After last weekends floods, experts say that poor weather forecasts, inadequate cell service and a lack of precise flooding disaster plans show that Nova Scotia remains badly prepared for climate crises -- as does the country as a whole.
Three victims of Nova Scotia flash flooding identified
Three victims of last weekend’s torrential rainstorm have been confirmed by CTV News as six-year-old Natalie Hazel Harnish, six-year-old Colton Sisco and 52-year-old Nicholas Anthony Holland.
London
Canada warming twice as fast as rest of planet, Western University environment expert says
Following last week’s heat warnings — where temperatures reached nearly 40 degrees with the humidity and numerous storm watches and warnings were issued — temperatures have finally cooled down across southwestern Ontario.
Suspect sought after triple stabbing sends youths to hospital, Huron OPP say
Police are investigating after a stabbing incident sent three youths to hospital in the early morning hours of Sunday. One of the victims was later transported to London's Victoria Hospital via air ambulance where they remain.
Sarnia, Ont. police delete tweet about woman's shoplifting arrest following backlash
Sarnia police have removed a Twitter post about a woman who was arrested for allegedly shoplifting food and cleaning supplies, acknowledging that it was 'not in keeping' with their 'internal and community expectations.'
Northern Ontario
OPP seize $128K in drugs coming off the Polar Bear Express
Provincial police in northern Ontario arrested a 47-year-old man from Moosonee with a large quantity of suspected fentanyl, which they transported by train from Cochrane to Moose Factory.
Impaired driver rolled ATV in northern Ont., police say
A 50-year-old man from West Nipissing has been charged with impaired driving and other offences following an incident on Thursday.
Kitchener
Most-read stories of the week: Major Wellesley crash, Marble Slab, plane rescue
A crash in Wellesley that sent seven people to hospital, an ongoing dispute with Marble Slab, and the community mourning a KW Siskins player round out the most-read stories of the week.
'Added stressor to university life': University of Guelph student speaks out following data breach
A student at the University of Guelph is speaking out over what she's calling a lack of transparency following a data breach.
