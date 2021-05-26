VANCOUVER -- Talk about a fashion statement. Almost every day, West Vancouver mother Coralynn Gehl proudly wears a selection from a line of T-shirts she created to tell others she got the COVID-19 vaccine, and she hopes others will do the same.

Designed for men, women and teenagers, the shirts are simply black or white with the word “vaccinated” clearly written across the chest.

“I want to draw attention to the fact that we all need to get vaccinated to get out of this,” said Gehl.

Some of the designs are witty, with slogans like “Moderna woman” and “Older and Pfizer.” Others are rather bold.

“Yes, there’s ‘vaccinated AF,’” said Gehl with a chuckle, before describing the more risqué lettering on other shirts that we’ll leave to the reader’s imagination.

Priced to sell online without making a profit, the shirts are already a huge hit, with more than 100 orders and counting.

At the same time, Gehl admits a couple of her friends are wary of putting them on.

“They said, ‘No, I don’t think I would (wear one), because I would be worried that I was out in public and an anti-vaxxer would yell at me,’” Gehl told CTV News Vancouver.

She said emphatically that she’s ready to be confronted herself.

“Absolutely,” she said. “Honestly, I am ready to tell anyone who gets in my face that the only way we are going to get back on our feet as a province economically and fix mental health issues is if we all do this.”

In Gehl’s view, there’s a team of people getting vaccinated in British Columbia, and now there are team T-shirts.