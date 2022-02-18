Checkpoints near border as B.C. RCMP prepare for Lower Mainland-bound convoy

The RCMP has set up checkpoints in Surrey, B.C., as police prepare to deal with another protest convoy of big rigs and passenger vehicles making its way from the Interior to the Lower Mainland.

The checkpoint is in place along 176th Street, just north of the international border. All vehicles travelling south of 8th Avenue must stop at the checkpoint to confirm they have legitimate business at the border before being allowed through in an effort to avoid the major disruptions that took place last weekend.

Hundreds descended on the Pacific Highway Crossing, blocking the road in protest of COVID-related health mandates and airing a litany of other grievances against the federal government.

Beyond the checkpoint and a heavy presence, Surrey RCMP are not releasing details of any additional operational plans.

“Enforcement will depend on the situation. We’ll continue to monitor and take enforcement as required, based on how many protesters show up and the nature of the situation,” said Cpl. Vanessa Munn.

Videos posted to social media Thursday show trucks gathering in various parts of the province preparing to make the trip to the Lower Mainland.

On Monday, police made a dozen arrests as they cleared protestors blocking 176th Street near the crossing.

Surrey business leaders say the border disruptions have an immediate negative impact on the local economy and are encouraging police to be proactive to ensure the crossing remains open.

“Doing this at the border won’t solve anything. It’s going to make things worse, especially for those who do business at the border. For families whose livelihood relies on that border,” said Anita Huberman, president and CEO of the Surrey Board of Trade.

On Friday morning, a small handful of protestors were gathered in the parking lot of a gas station near the police checkpoint, waving flags and encouraging passing drivers to honk in support.

In the meantime, the border remained busy with a steady flow of trucks carrying goods across in both directions.