Charges laid in 'tragic' case where mother was struck and killed by runaway delivery van in Surrey
Charges have been laid in a case where a runaway delivery van killed a woman walking with her children on a sidewalk in Surrey almost three years ago.
Jeo Kurian, 25, has been charged with one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death in connection with the fatal collision, the Surrey RCMP announced in a news release Tuesday.
On Dec. 15, 2020, the woman was struck by what police describe as an "unoccupied cargo truck" near 144 Street and 61A Avenue and died at the scene from her injuries. At the time, authorities said the person who was supposed to be in control of the van was co-operating with the investigation.
"This was a tragic and devastating loss for the victim’s family, and has also impacted many people within our community," Sgt. Tom Boyce with the Criminal Collision Investigation Team said in a statement.
"Our team has remained committed to collecting all evidence required throughout this complex investigation, in order to bring this matter before the courts."
In the days following the fatal collision, the victim was identified as Paramjit Masutta, a 48-year-old mother of eight-year-old twin daughters.
Masutta was walking with the girls when she was hit by the van and reportedly pushed them out of the way, saving their lives, before she was killed.
Last year, the family said they were suing Amazon as well as the local company that operated the van.
Kurian is next due in court on Oct. 31.
