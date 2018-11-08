

CTV Vancouver





Two alleged mail thieves have been charged following a joint investigation between Coquitlam RCMP and Canada Post.

Surrey residents Heine Hut, 49, and Charlene Saar, 40, are each charged with mail theft, unlawful use of a mail key, possession of stolen mail and possession of a stolen credit card.

The charges stem from an investigation into "alleged prolific mail thieves" who have been working throughout Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam and the Belcarra areas, according to the RCMP.

"The suspects are believed to be responsible for a large number of identity and mail theft over an extended period," Cpl. Michael McLaughlin said in a news release.

Canadian Postal Inspectors provided crucial expertise in nabbing the two suspects, McLaughlin said.

To protect against mail thieves, police and postal inspectors recommend residents collect their mail daily and use Canada Post's hold mail service when on vacation.

People who move should also file a change of address with Canada Post, their banks and other companies that might send them mail.