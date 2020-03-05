VANCOUVER -- A private celebration of life will be held for a two-year-old girl who died after she was struck by a vehicle in Squamish.

The girl was identified in an online obituary as Ava Gracie Gnanaprakasam. She and her mother were hit by a vehicle in the parking lot in front of the Independent Grocer on Garibaldi Way the night of Feb. 28. Both of them were taken to hospital but the toddler later died from her injuries.

Police said the crash happened when the mom and daughter were leaving the grocery store and crossing the parking lot. The driver remained at the scene.

"Ava's short life was filled with love and an incredible spirit—always seeking the next adventure, inquisitive about the world, but filled with gentle and sweet love for all those around her," said an online obituary for the little girl.

The family also thanked first responders – including paramedics, police, victim services, doctors and nurses – as well as the Squamish community, for their support. A makeshift memorial also sprung up outside the grocery store last weekend where shoppers and community members laid flowers in tribute to the toddler.

A GoFundMe page was set up by someone who identified themselves as a friend of the family. The campaign is now closed, but raised more than $33,000 for the family.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Squamish RCMP's non-emergency line.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Allison Hurst and Ian Holliday