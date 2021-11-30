Celebrate with BCLIQUOR this Holiday Season

VANCOUVER -

The streets are bustling with festive cheer, people are getting set for holiday gatherings, and searching for the perfect gifts:

BCLIQUOR has a vast array of fine wines and premium spirits.

Master of Wine Barbara Philip shared four premium wines, which make great gifts or can be enjoyed with family and friends.

Bourgogne Pinot Noir – Domaine Cyrot Buthiau 2018: This Burgundian wine features notes of red and black berries. Domaine Cyrot-Buthiau is a 4 th generation, family-owned estate.

generation, family-owned estate. Penedes Cabernet Sauvignon – Torres Mas La Plana: This red features notes of plum, cassis, licorice and tobacco. It has a long savory finish. It is recommended to enjoy now through 2026.

Sauternes – Chateau Suduiraut 2018: This white out of Bordeaux features notes of pure wild honey mixed with white flowers. It is a well balanced wine with a drinking window of 2024-2050.

Chateau Haute Brion: This winery is owned by Prince Robert of Luxembourg. The Pessac Leognan features notes of cherry fruit, baking spices, and floral accents. Its drinking window is 2024-2064. It is a very special wine getting 100 points from the Wine Advocate.

For those looking to gift premium spirits, Adele Shaw, Category Manager of Spirits and Sake at BCLIQUOR, shared her top picks:

J.P Wiser’s Whisky Blending Kit: This kit includes five different whiskies for consumers to experiment with, blend and create their own whisky to enjoy at home.

Belvedere Bespoke Silver Bottle: This silver luminous bottle with laser etching illuminates for an added effect. This traditional Polish vodka has notes of vanilla, rye and white pepper.

Clase Azul Reposado: This Clase Azul is made with the highest quality of Highland agave slow-cooked in traditional stone ovens for 72 hours. This full-bodied tequila features notes of roasted tropical fruits, caramel and cooked agave.

Blackened American Whisky: This whiskey is a collaboration between Metallica and the late Master Distiller Dave Pickerell. Metallica’s music was played to the whiskey during the aging process. It features bold notes of honey, vanilla, golden raisin, black pepper and clove.

Those looking for gift ideas, recipes and unique cocktails should pick up a free copy of Taste Magazine.

The holiday issue features suggestions on how to create and gift a cocktail kit.

BCLIQUOR Resident Cocktail Stylist David Wolowidnyk joined CTV Morning Live to create the Clove Hitch Cocktail.

It features Maker’s Mark Kentucky Bourbon with an infusion of orange and cranberry.

Check out the full videos from CTV Morning Live to learn more about the wines and spirits, and creation of the Clove Hitch Cocktail.

Please do not share or forward this content with anyone under the legal drinking age.

Consumption of alcoholic beverages impairs your ability to drive a car or operate machinery and may cause health problems. Drink responsibly.