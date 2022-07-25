Celebrate Fresh BC Blueberries with #GoBlueBC

VANCOUVER -

July 15th marked BC Blueberry Day and even BC Place was dressed up in blue for the occasion.

British Columbians are being encouraged to honour BC's most prized berry with #GoBlueBC events running through August 7th.

Blueberry-filled adventures can be shared on Instagram using #HowDoYouGoBlue for a chance to be featured.

There is also a contest underway to win a 'Blue-tiful' Zygg A/02 Feel Vog City E-Bike valued at $3699 CAD.

British Columbia produces 96% of Canadian highbush blueberries and Canada is one of the top ten largest producers.

The fresh blueberry season runs from July through September.

True blueberry lovers can enjoy them frozen 365 days a year.

Choosing British Columbia blueberries means supporting Western Canadian farmers.

In addition the prized berries have many health benefits.

They were ranked number one in antioxidant health benefits in comparison with more than 40 fresh fruits and vegetables.

British Columbia Blueberry Growers produced over 190 million pounds of blueberries in 2019 and the industry has a $7 billion impact on the BC economy.

To learn more about BC Blueberries check out the full videos from CTV Morning Live.