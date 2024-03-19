Caught on camera: Surrey jewelry store 'targeted' in shooting, RCMP say
Surveillance captured the moment when a barrage of gunfire erupted as a jewelry store was shot at in Surrey.
Just before 3 a.m. Monday, the video, posted to social media, shows a vehicle slowly pulling up in front of the store and then shots can be heard. At least 13 bullets hit the business.
“At the time there was nobody at the business and no injuries reported,” said Surrey RCMP Sgt. Tammy Lobb.
The incident involving ACC Jewelers was targeted, according to police.
“I don’t think we feel safe these days,” said Sunny Singh who works in the same plaza.
Samir Gandhi, who owns a business across the street, was also upset about what happened.
“I feel scared and unsafe over here. This is not good. This is not what Canada used to be,” he told CTV News.
Sgt. Lobb said the gunfire isn’t believed connected to a multi-province extortion plot targeting South Asian business owners. Those crimes have included everything from an arson in Edmonton to shootings in Ontario.
B.C. Premier David Eby remains concerned about the extortion attempts and said that various policing agencies in Canada are working together to investigate.
“Once you go down the road of businesses being asked to pay protection money, this kind of thing, it’s very hard to get out of it,” Eby said.
People at the shopping complex Tuesday said ACC Jewelers is not the first store in the area hit by gunfire recently. They are calling for more security and a greater police presence.
“It demotivates us from expanding our business because you don’t want to hit the category where you could become a potential target,” said Gandi.
Sunny Singh works at a restaurant near ACC and also worries about the impact of shootings on businesses.
“Of course, we’re going to have less customers, right, if people coming in and shooting just randomly. Of course people are going to be scared off,” Singh said.
Lobb said RCMP have been working with business owners in the area for several months now."which has included speaking to them about their safety and security concerns and conducting security assessments on their businesses.”
She also pointed out that violent incidents in Surrey have been declining for the past decade.
“Our statistics for shots fired incidents are actually down 31 per cent in 2023 from what they were in 2022. And our homicide statistics were actually down 50 per cent," the officer said.
ACC Jewelers was closed Tuesday.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ukrainian with nowhere to go robbed at Toronto airport
A Ukrainian newcomer was robbed of almost all his belongings while he spent three days in Toronto Pearson Airport.
'My compass': Ben Mulroney, son of late prime minister, reflects on his father's legacy
Ben Mulroney says his father would be happy to see how Canadians have come together in the wake of his passing: and how his time as prime minister, both personally and politically, made lives better for people in Canada and around the world.
B.C. climate activist facing deportation next month, lawyer says
A young climate activist who helped organize a series of protests across B.C.'s Lower Mainland is facing deportation unless the government approves his permanent residency application over the next few weeks, according to his lawyer.
'Our health-care system is failing,' says family of partially paralyzed man taken to motel instead of long-term care facility
The family of an Edmonton man who suffered a stroke is "very frustrated" with the province after he was taken to a motel instead of a long-term care facility when he was released from hospital.
Kate's photo of late Queen was doctored, agency says, as princess spotted in public for first time in months
Another official photograph involving Catherine, Princess of Wales was digitally manipulated, according to a leading photo agency, sparking a second royal retouching controversy just as Kate was spotted in public for the first time in months.
Violent arrest of Ottawa man a case of mistaken identity, say police
An Orleans man is looking for answers and an apology after he was mistakenly and violently arrested by an Ottawa police officer last month.
Liberal MP 'reflecting' on place in caucus after NDP Palestinian statehood motion debacle
The late-night Liberal watering-down of an NDP motion regarding the recognition of Palestinian statehood on Monday prompted anger and disappointment among both pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian advocacy groups. And, it has left one Liberal MP saying he felt 'isolated' and is now 'reflecting' on his place within caucus.
'A heart of gold': Former Calgary Flames enforcer Chris Simon dead at age 52
Chris Simon, once one of hockey's most feared enforcers, has died.
What we can expect from spring after one of the country's warmest winters
Spring officially rolls in Tuesday night and Canadians are eagerly waiting to see what weather the season will bring.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
Corruption concerns within VicPD to be investigated by Delta, Surrey police
The Victoria and Esquimalt Police Board has tasked Delta and Surrey police departments with investigating corruption concerns within the Victoria Police Department.
-
B.C. cancer charity that flies patients to appointments left out of government funding
After a stressful morning, Rob Bonar was at the Victoria Flying Club waiting for his flight home to the Comox Valley.
-
Sooke man charged with manslaughter in shooting death of 42-year-old father
A Vancouver Island man is facing multiple charges, including manslaughter, in the shooting death of a 42-year-old father of two young boys near Sooke, B.C., last year.
Kelowna
-
Crews battle wildfires in B.C.'s Okanagan Sunday
Crews are working a wildfire that was discovered in B.C.’s Okanagan Sunday afternoon.
-
Ministry says Kelowna case 'had no impact' on latest public warning, as sex offender gets detention order
The convicted sex offender accused of reoffending after his most recent release from custody will be held in jail while the new charges work their way through the courts.
-
BC Corrections issues warning about 'high-risk' offender amid scrutiny of notification process
BC Corrections has issued a public notification about "a high-risk violent sex offender" who plans to reside in Campbell River.
Edmonton
-
'Our health-care system is failing,' says family of partially paralyzed man taken to motel instead of long-term care facility
The family of an Edmonton man who suffered a stroke is "very frustrated" with the province after he was taken to a motel instead of a long-term care facility when he was released from hospital.
-
Edmonton to remove residential parking zones, charge fee for residential parking permits
The city is removing a number of resident-only parking zones in Edmonton and bringing in a fee for residents in other zones who want to retain their parking permits.
-
Red Deer stabbing, biting rampage finds victim in hospital, man charged
A Red Deer man has been charged with several counts of assault after a stabbing rampage that injured two men and a police officer, and saw another officer bitten.
Calgary
-
More than a petition? Document shows organization behind Recall Gondek campaign
Evidence has emerged that links the Recall Gondek movement, Alberta's conservatives and the recent drive for municipal political parties.
-
Calgarians needed to help raise guide dogs: 'Who doesn't love a puppy?'
The Canada's National Institute for the Blind is looking for caring Calgarians to help raise future guide dogs.
-
'A heart of gold': Former Calgary Flames enforcer Chris Simon dead at age 52
Chris Simon, once one of hockey's most feared enforcers, has died.
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge gardeners preparing for potentially dry summer
In a matter of weeks, gardens across Lethbridge and southern Alberta will start to bloom.
-
Lethbridge man tied up and choked during armed robbery
Lethbridge police have laid charges in a violent robbery last week.
-
Lethbridge to see cold temperatures after warm stretch
Plenty of people have been outside over the past several days, enjoying the unseasonably warm weather.
Winnipeg
-
$1.3M USD of Apple products stolen from Winnipeg warehouse: court documents
A former Winnipeg UPS employee is being accused of stealing $1.3 million USD worth of Apple products and reselling the goods.
-
Winnipeg football coach who pleaded guilty to sexual assault facing up to 25 years in prison
A disgraced former Winnipeg football coach who pleaded guilty to multiple charges of sexual assault last year could face up to 25 years in prison.
-
Manitobans treated to rare celestial sight
Lucky Manitobans were able to catch a glimpse of a rare celestial sight in the sky Monday night.
Regina
-
Uncertain fate of Hoopla basketball tournament overshadows Sask. budget
The Saskatchewan government is set to release its 2024 budget Wednesday, a day expected to be overshadowed by teacher protests and heightened hullabaloo over the fate of Hoopla.
-
Moose Jaw businesses on edge as Hoopla cancellation looms
As the scheduled date of Saskatchewan's high school basketball provincials draws near, the uncertainty has led to unease in Moose Jaw's business community.
-
Nurses testify at day 2 of public inquest into death of man at Regina General Hospital
Nurses testified at day two of a public inquest into the death of a man at the Regina General Hospital (RGH).
Saskatoon
-
Union sounds alarm over surge in use of travel nurses
The Saskatchewan Union of Nurses (SUN) is sounding the alarm over the number of travel nurses being utilized in the province.
-
'Tell me why you’re doing this': Sask. rural students rally to keep provincial championship
Student-athletes from rural communities drove three and a half hours to rally in front of the Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation headquarters in Saskatoon on Tuesday.
-
Fringe Sask. political figure raising funds to pay pandemic-era fines
A Saskatoon fringe political figure who received a series of tickets for flouting pandemic-era public health orders is trying to raise funds after losing an appeal to have them quashed last month.
Toronto
-
Nissan customers in Canada may soon be eligible for compensation in a proposed class action. What to know
Nissan customers in Canada may soon be eligible to file a claim in a proposed $1.82 million settlement resulting from a 2017 data breach.
-
2 people dead, another in serious condition after collision in Caledon
Two people are dead after a two-vehicle collision in Caledon Tuesday night.
-
Attendees say multiple phones stolen at busy Toronto Comicon convention
Some fans and vendors who attended Toronto Comicon are speaking out about a slew of alleged phone thefts which occurred at the convention this past weekend, saying more needs to be done to prevent theft at the event.
Montreal
-
Quebec reaches $900 million health agreement with Ottawa
Ottawa and Quebec have finally reached an agreement in principle on a $900 million increase in federal health transfers.
-
3 more measles cases confirmed in Laval
Five cases of measles have now been reported in Laval.
-
Seniors at Montreal residence win battle to avoid eviction
Seniors living at a downtown Montreal apartment complex who feared they would be evicted received some good news after a legal battle that has been waging for over two years.
Ottawa
-
Violent arrest of Ottawa man a case of mistaken identity, say police
An Orleans man is looking for answers and an apology after he was mistakenly and violently arrested by an Ottawa police officer last month.
-
Public lines up to pay respects to former prime minister Mulroney
Members of the public joined politicians and dignitaries to pay their respects to Brian Mulroney, as the former prime minister began lying in state near Parliament Hill.
-
Cyclists and pedestrians hail new footbridge before City says it wasn't meant to be open
The City of Ottawa says a footbridge connecting Carleton University and Vincent Massey Park isn't open yet, after people were seen crossing the bridge on Tuesday.
Atlantic
-
Spring equinox Wednesday; season brings river and fire watches, a solar eclipse
CTV Atlantic meteorologist Kalin Mitchell shares details on the spring forecast, river and fire watches in place in the Maritimes, and a solar eclipse on the way.
-
CBSA seizes $194M worth of suspected cocaine from Halifax storage container
The Canada Border Services Agency has seized more than 1.5 tonnes of suspected cocaine at a container examination facility in Halifax.
-
Crown closes its case in Colin Tweedie re-trial
After five days of testimony and hearing from a dozen witnesses, the Crown closed its case on Tuesday in the re-trial of Colin Tweedie.
London
-
Tearful testimony surrounding roadside death of young Girl Guide
Tears were flowing inside a London courtroom on Tuesday as a witness recalled the crash that killed a young girl and injured seven others.
-
Multiple arrests after standoff in quiet south London, Ont. neighbourhood
A six-hour long standoff ended Tuesday afternoon when police threw tear gas into a home and multiple people walked out the front door.
-
'I don’t know what the guy’s smokin' up there': Ford mocks federal carbon tax while speaking to farmers in London, Ont.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford continued his attack on the federal carbon tax Tuesday while speaking to farmers in London. The premier was a guest speaker at the Grain Farmers of Ontario March Classic being held at London’s RBC Place.
Kitchener
-
Ukrainian with nowhere to go robbed at Toronto airport
A Ukrainian newcomer was robbed of almost all his belongings while he spent three days in Toronto Pearson Airport.
-
Search ends for missing woman at Six Nations property
The search for a missing Hagersville woman, who was last seen in 2021, brought Ontario Provincial Police to a property on Six Nations of the Grand River Tuesday.
-
Cambridge residents claim their building has a mould problem
Some residents, living in a Cambridge building, say they're dealing with a mould problem.
Northern Ontario
-
'A heart of gold': Former Calgary Flames enforcer Chris Simon dead at age 52
Chris Simon, once one of hockey's most feared enforcers, has died.
-
Northern Ont. teacher’s Facebook posts showed ‘appalling’ lack of moral judgment
The Ontario College of Teachers has sanctioned a northern Ontario teacher who posted anti-immigrant messages on her Facebook page, along with spreading COVID-19 conspiracy theories.
-
As wildfire season nears, northern Ont. township calls for better preparation
In the wake of last summer’s devastating wildfires, a northern Ontario mayor is calling on the federal and provincial governments to be better prepared this summer.
N.L.
-
Carbon tax tiff: PM Trudeau accuses Premier Furey of bowing to 'political pressure'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is accusing of Liberal Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey of bowing to 'political pressure' in coming out against the looming carbon tax price increase.
-
Curling for pride: Canadian Pride Curling Championship gets underway in St. John's
With a guest appearance by a Newfoundland dog and a ceremonial first rock thrown by a Newfoundland Olympic champion, the Canadian Pride Curling Championships officially opened in St. John's on Thursday.
-
Newfoundland capelin out of 'critical zone,' but not because there are more fish
Scientists say they no longer consider the capelin off Newfoundland's east coast to be in the critical zone, but it's not because there are more fish.