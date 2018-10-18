A Langley, B.C. woman says she caught a thief red-handed as the stranger took a package off her doorstep in broad daylight.

Courtney Thomas knew she was getting a delivery just before lunch because she got a notification to her phone.

"My camera was giving me an alert," she told CTV News Wednesday.

She pulled up the surveillance feed and watched as a courier brought the package to her front door.

"Then four minutes later I got another alert… I thought that was funny and I opened it again," she said.

What Thomas saw was a woman walking up to her porch. Video she shared with CTV shows the woman disappear from frame for a second, then run back through the frame towards a truck, with the package in hand.

"I immediately called police," Thomas said.

"I was worried about other people having their packages stolen along the same route."

The RCMP has since confirmed the womanseen in the video is a suspect in their theft investigation.

Thomas said it was a robbery that prompted her to buy the camera in the first place. She said about a month ago, two of her family's ATVs were stolen.

The camera she chose turns on when there's movement in her front yard, and sends a notification alerting her of activity.

It's the same way Edmonton resident Clem Ho was warned someone was trying to get into his house earlier this week.

"I got an alert on my phone from the video doorbell that there was motion at the front door," he told CTV Edmonton.

He watched as two men tried to pry open his front door on Tuesday.

"The adrenalin starts pumping. I mean, my body was vibrating," he said.

In his case, he used the microphone to call out to the would-be thieves, scaring them away from his property.

Fortunately for Thomas there's no damage to her home, but she may not get the parcel back.

"I'm not going to be devastated without a green house, but a lot of people do rely on mail for a lot of important things," she said.

She hopes sharing her story makes everyone think twice before approaching her front door.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Allison Hurst