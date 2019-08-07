

CTV News Vancouver





The BC SPCA is asking donors to help fund the recovery of a six-month-old cat that was hit by a car and left to die on the side of the road.

According to the organization, a Good Samaritan found the animal trying to crawl off the road in Kelowna.

"He rushed her to a local animal hospital where staff gave her pain control medication and assessed her injuries," the SPCA said. "Sitka’s right hind leg was fractured leaving it hanging limp and unusable, which required an emergency amputation."

The cat is recovering after surgery and will be spayed when she is a bit stronger, the SPCA said, but the cost for her care is nearing $2,000.

"Sitka is a really friendly cat and would make a wonderful companion for anyone,” said branch manager Sean Hogan.

"There have been several cats like Sitka, who have come to the branch recently needing amputations after serious accidents … These accidents are entirely preventable by keeping cats indoors."

Donations can be made online or in person at the SPCA's Kelowna branch at 250-861-7722.