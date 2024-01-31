Canucks trade Kuzmenko for Flames' Lindholm

The Vancouver Canucks have acquired centre Elias Lindholm in a trade with the Calgary Flames, the teams announced Wednesday evening.

In return, the Flames are getting winger Andrei Kuzmenko.

The trade package also includes Canucks prospects Hunter Brzustewicz and Joni Jurmo, as well as a first-round pick and a conditional fourth-round pick in the 2024 draft.

“First of all, I want to thank Kuzy for all that he did for the Vancouver Canucks. Andrei worked hard at improving his game and trying to adjust to life as a pro in North America,” general manager Patrik Allvin said in a news release Wednesday.

The Canucks signed the Yakustsk, Russia native in 2022 as an undrafted free agent. During his 124 career NHL games with the Canucks, the 27-year-old has scored 47 goals and racked up 87 points. This season, Kuzmenko has eight goals and 21 points.

“In acquiring Elias Lindholm we feel that he vastly improves our hockey team. He is a proven front line performer and will give head coach Rick Tocchet some more options when putting together our top two lines,” Allvin said of the team’s newly acquired player.

The 29-year-old from Boden, Sweden has been playing in the NHL for over a decade, as part of the Carolina Hurricanes and the Calgary Flames.

Across 792 career NHL games, Lindholm has tallied 545 points. He has appeared in 27 playoff games, during which he racked up 17 points. He has also competed for Team Sweden at the World Championships and World Juniors, helping the country earn a gold metal in the former and two silvers in the latter.

“The 6’1” 202-pound forward was named alternate captain for Calgary this season and led all Flames forwards in time on ice per game, averaging 20:45. After an impressive start to the season, Lindholm is set to make his NHL All-Star debut in Toronto this weekend,” the Canucks release continues.

Former Canucks goalie—and fellow Swede—Eddie Lack chimed in on social media to praise the newest Canuck. “You guys will LOVE him!” he wrote. “What a player, what a person!”

More to come.