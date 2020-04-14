VANCOUVER -- After spending weeks in isolation to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Canadians are most excited to start hugging friends and dining out at restaurants again.

That's according to a new poll from the Angus Reid Institute, which asked people across the country what they're most looking forward to once things go "back to normal."

The most popular answers were hugging friends and family (45 per cent), reconnecting with people (34 per cent) and going to a restaurant or bar (31 per cent).

"If there's one thing Canadians are looking forward to when this outbreak has run its course, its reconnecting," the Angus Reid Institute said in its results.

Going back to work and going on vacation tied for the fourth most popular answer at 16 per cent, followed by going shopping at 11 per cent.

At the bottom of the list, with less than 10 per cent each, were going to the gym, watching live sports and going to a concert or hockey game.

Respondents were allowed to choose up to two activities in the survey.

The institute said women were more likely than men to choose hugging people, while men were more likely to choose going out to a restaurant or watching live sports.

Pollsters also asked Canadians how they're spending their time in isolation. Nearly two-thirds of respondents said they're spending more time streaming shows and movies, while about 60 per cent said they're doing more cleaning or organizing at home.

About half of respondents said they're phoning or video-calling friends and family more, going for more walks, or doing more cooking and baking.

Only about a quarter of respondents said they're getting more exercise than usual, apart from walking.

Angus Reid Institute conducted the survey online in two waves, reaching out to 4,240 Canadian adults who are members of the Angus Reid Forum from April 1 to 6 and then another 2,129 members from April 4 to 6.

Surveys of that size carry a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points, 19 times out of 20.