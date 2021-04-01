VANCOUVER -- Before 1990 Asbestos was widely used in construction and other industries.

Now the dangers of asbestos are known.

Breathing in the fibres can cause serious illnesses, including cancer and other diseases.

One of these illnesses is a rare form of cancer called mesothelioma.

Murray Miskin, Founder and Lawyer at Miskin Law, joined CTV Morning Live to share that some Canadian's may be entitled to compensation due to occupational exposure.

Miskin Law is a leading Mesothelioma Law Firm in Canada and has obtained over $60 million in verdicts and settlements.

On the show Miskin explained that people can either have a claim for mesothelioma to workers compensation, or their firm can assist with asbestos trust claims.

Asbestos trusts were created by major companies that sold asbestos products, even when they became aware of the dangers.

Many of these companies were sued and one condition was that they had to setup Asbestos Trusts for victims of their products.

Miskin Law helps people navigate the trust system.

Miskin shared that in order to have a valid claim, people need to have a medical report proving they have mesothelioma, and proof of the asbestos exposure.

The Miskin team is available for those that wish to learn more and discuss further.