Canada's COVID-19 rules for cruise ships are 'problematic': B.C. tourism group

In one month, B.C. will welcome back the first cruise ship since the industry was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But one tourism group says the rules in place for passengers and staff are “problematic.”

On Monday, the federal government announced strict COVID-19 measures that will need to be adhered to when ships dock in Canadian ports. Federal Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said all staff and passengers must be fully vaccinated and, in addition, passengers will need to take a COVID-19 molecular test within 72 hours before they board or take an antigen test within one day of boarding.

They will also need a negative molecular test result within 72 hours before their return to Canada or an antigen test result within one day of their arrival, he said.

Cruise ship operators will be required to inspect proof of vaccination and monitor and report test results, Alghabra said, adding that no passenger will be allowed off a cruise ship unless they meet the testing and vaccine requirements.

Walt Judas is CEO of B.C.’s Tourism Industry Association and said cruise lines don’t have the capacity to do that kind of testing.

“If (passengers) are fully vaccinated there is no reason why they would still need a rapid antigen or a PCR test,” Judas said. “(It’s) a problematic situation that we’re looking for government to resolve in the near future.”

The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority said it’s expecting more than 300 ships to arrive during the 2022 season, an eight per cent increase on 2019. Due to ongoing changes in health and travel restrictions, the group said it’s too early to estimate the number of passengers.

One area of Vancouver expecting to benefit most is Gastown, due to its close proximity to the cruise ship terminal.

CEO of the Gastown Business Improvement Association, Wally Wargolet, expects up to 900,000 tourists to come through this summer, adding there is a lot of “optimism” among business owners trying to come out of the pandemic.

“This is going to be the beginning of that economic recovery,” Wargolet said. “A lot of the businesses here in Gastown survive the winters by having very strong tourist seasons.”

According to Wargolet, 36 businesses in Gastown closed during the pandemic - though not all pandemic related - while 39 new businesses have started.

The first cruise ship is expected in Victoria on April 6, and Vancouver April 7.