VANCOUVER -- The record for the hottest temperature in Canada has been broken once again, less than 24 hours after reaching a new all-time high in Lytton, B.C.

Environment Canada said temperatures reached a scorching 47.5 C in Lytton on Monday afternoon, topping the previous record of 46.1 C from Sunday.

Prior to that, the highest temperature ever recorded in the country was in Saskatchewan more than 80 years ago.

The blistering heat in Lytton Monday also topped the record for the hottest temperature ever registered in Las Vegas. According to the U.S. National Weather Service, the Nevada city's all-time high was 47.2 C.

Environment Canada noted that its numbers are preliminary, and that temperatures in Lytton could continue to rise later in the afternoon. The record was broken at 4 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated.