After heat wave cancellations, classes back on for Vancouver students on last day of school
59 temperature records broken in a single day as B.C. swelters under 'heat dome'
B.C. heat wave: Temperatures dubbed 'dangerous,' 'historic' in Western Canada
Heat leads to closure of all public schools, some post-secondary in B.C.'s Lower Mainland
'I just want the dog to be safe': Police alerted after dog spotted in crate attached to trailer on B.C. highway
Lytton, B.C. just broke the record for hottest temperature ever recorded in Canada
Hundreds without power across Lower Mainland as heat wave wreaks havoc
Vaccine site change in Abbotsford leaves people waiting outside in 40-degree heat for shots
45 of 57 B.C. regions under heat warnings as heat wave continues
Seven COVID-19 vaccine clinics are relocating afternoon appointments due to extreme heat wave