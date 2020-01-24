VANCOUVER -- A track issue on TransLink's Canada Lines caused delays for commuters Friday morning.

A train had stalled at the Oakridge-41 Avenue Station, leading to delays in both directions. Just after 7 a.m., TransLink said the track issue had been resolved, but advised passengers it would "take some time for trains to return to normal spacing and frequency."

During the disruption, TransLink had advised passengers heading from Richmond towards Waterfront Station to change trains at Marine Drive Station.

Meanwhile, those heading to Richmond from Vancouver were told to get off at Oakridge Station.

A bus bridge was in place for those heading from Marine Drive to Waterfront.

TransLink said additional security and transit police would be at stations to help with safety and crowd control.