Camping may be available on Bowen Island if Metro Vancouver proposal goes through
A Lower Mainland destination that doesn't currently have any campsites may welcome campers in the coming years if Metro Vancouver's proposal goes through.
Metro Vancouver announced Wednesday it plans to buy 24 parcels of land on Bowen Island to preserve forested and waterfront areas in Cape Roger Curtis. The 97-hectare lot would cost about $40 million.
"Regional parks safeguard natural areas that are home to important ecosystems and contribute to the health and well-being of our residents by connecting them with natural spaces," said Sav Dhaliwal, chair of Metro Vancouver's Board of Directors, in a news release.
"Expanding the regional parks system is a board priority and supports climate action and regional growth targets."
Early plans for the park are for it to include day-use picnic areas, trails, beach access and an overnight camping area. The campground could include 50 walk-in sites, 35 drive-in sites and 10 tent cabins. Recreational vehicle and trailer camping won't be permitted, however.
If the purchase goes through, planning and design are expected to continue into 2023.
Metro Vancouver said it's working with the Squamish Nation on developing the new park.
"This regional park will make it easier for current and future generations to enjoy nature and help to preserve the coastal ecosystem, which Squamish Nation has stewarded since time immemorial," said Sxwíxwtn, Skwxwú7mesh úxwumixw/Squamish Nation spokesperson and councillor, in a statement.
"We look forward to working in partnership with Metro Vancouver and Bowen Island Municipality to see how we can incorporate our language and culture in the park planning process."
Metro Vancouver has applied with the Bowen Island Municipality for rezoning of properties from rural residential to park and has requested a change to the Official Community Plan.
"This new regional park initiative is incredible news, not just for Bowen Island, but for the entire region," said Bowen Island Mayor Gary Ander in a statement.
"Cape Roger Curtis holds some of the most unique ecological characteristics in the region — and this park enhances local efforts by the Bowen Island Conservancy and many islanders to protect the area. It will provide excellent recreational and educational opportunities for island and regional residents alike for years to come."
Bowen Island is about a 20-minute ferry ride from West Vancouver.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada should loosen visa requirements to allow more Ukrainian refugees: report
A new report says Canada needs to change its federal visa policy to speed up the admission of Ukrainian refugees, which has slowed to a trickle.
Canadian army veteran charged with murder after mass shooting in Belize nightclub
A Canadian Armed Forces veteran has been charged with murder in connection to a mass shooting in Belize that left two people dead and eight others injured.
B.C. actress hit in the chest by bullet in L.A. shooting last month
A B.C. performer is recovering after taking a bullet to the chest in Los Angeles last month.
Well-known Brampton, Ont. real estate agent, media personality savagely attacked outside home
A well-known real estate agent and media personality in Brampton, Ont. was viciously attacked in broad daylight in his own driveway by three men, two of whom appeared to be wielding an axe and a machete.
More Canadians report strong attachment to their language than to Canada: poll
A new survey finds more Canadians report a strong attachment to their primary language than to other markers of identity, including the country they call home.
Social media model arrested in Hawaii on murder charge
Law enforcement in Hawaii on Wednesday arrested social media model Courtney Clenney on a charge of second-degree murder with a deadly weapon.
Doctors call for action as growing number of Canadians dying from common food preservative
Doctors are among those calling for tighter regulation of sodium nitrite as a growing number of Canadians are dying after intentionally ingesting unsafe quantities of the common food preservative in its pure form.
How rising interest rates are making GICs more attractive for investors
Rising interest rates might be bad news for Canadians with mortgages, but it also means higher rates on savings vehicles such as guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), prompting renewed interest in the investments.
Olivia Newton-John to receive state memorial service in Australia
Olivia Newton-John, the singer and 'Grease' star who died on Monday in the United States, will receive a state memorial service in Australia, Victorian state Premier Dan Andrews announced Thursday.
Vancouver Island
-
'This was a bizarre incident': Man arrested after kayakers struck by log pushed off cliff near Nanaimo
Mounties say a pair of kayakers are lucky to have escaped serious injury after a man pushed a large log over a cliff and onto their boats in the waters off Nanaimo, B.C.
-
Great Gatsby-themed lawn bowling fundraiser returns to Victoria in support of childhood cancer research
The Great Gatsbowl, a 1920s-themed night of fun, frivolity and lawn bowling all in support of childhood cancer research is returning to Victoria this month.
-
'Never seen them stuck on there': Transport truck lands on highway median in Campbell River, B.C.
A commercial truck driver escaped serious injuries after the rig he was driving ended up on top of a concrete barrier Wednesday morning in Campbell River, B.C.
Calgary
-
Man ambushed, stabbed to death in Banff bar, friends say
The man accused of killing a 26-year-old Banff man last week is expected to appear in court on Wednesday.
-
Canadian army veteran charged with murder after mass shooting in Belize nightclub
A Canadian Armed Forces veteran has been charged with murder in connection to a mass shooting in Belize that left two people dead and eight others injured.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Kevin Stanfield's forecast: Calmer for Calgary this week
Calgary has a chance at weaker storms today.
Edmonton
-
2 Edmonton seniors with dementia missing after alarm at care facility
Edmonton Police Service issued a missing persons notice for two local seniors with dementia early Thursday morning.
-
EPS constable accused of sex assault while on duty found not guilty
An Edmonton police officer accused of sexual assault was found not guilty in court last week.
-
Charges pending after cyclist struck in crosswalk
An 18-year-old sustained serious injuries when he was hit by a driver who was heading onto Anthony Henday Drive Wednesday afternoon.
Toronto
-
Four-year-old girl wound found wandering on tracks at Toronto subway station
A four-year-old girl who went missing from her home has been found wandering on the tracks at a Toronto subway station.
-
Wonderland reveals plan for new 'one of a kind' ride coming next year
Canada's Wonderland has announced two new rides that will be available for guests next year, one of which the amusement park says is 'the only one of its kind in the world.'
-
Investigators to speak about brazen machete attack on Brampton, Ont. real estate agent
Police plan to release more details about a brazen daylight attack on a Brampton, Ont. media personality last week that was caught on surveillance camera.
Montreal
-
2 shootings within minutes of each other in Montreal leave 1 dead, 2 injured
Two shootings that occurred within minutes of each other in Montreal's northeast end have left one person dead and two others injured.
-
Religious minorities feel less safe, welcome in Quebec since Bill 21 was adopted: survey
A new study shows that religious minorities in Quebec, particularly women, feel less safe and less welcome in the social fabric of society since the adoption of the province's secularism law, commonly known as Bill 21.
-
Montreal public health investigating 3 cases of Legionnaires' Disease
Montreal public health officials are investigating three cases of Legionnaires' Disease, including one death.
Winnipeg
-
Victim stabbed after denying cigarette request: Winnipeg police
A 65-year-old man was stabbed earlier in the week after he denied the suspect’s request for a cigarette, according to the Winnipeg Police Service.
-
'They want to honour the music': Teenage Head continues tour after guitarist's death
Canadian punk rock band Teenage Head will continue their tour, including a stop in Winnipeg next week, after the death of guitarist Gord Lewis last weekend.
-
Canadian army veteran charged with murder after mass shooting in Belize nightclub
A Canadian Armed Forces veteran has been charged with murder in connection to a mass shooting in Belize that left two people dead and eight others injured.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon mother accused of faking death says she 'was left with no choice'
A Saskatoon mother who stands accused of faking her own death, as well as her son's, and illegally entering the U.S. is defending her actions.
-
Former students of Saskatoon school allege sexual abuse in $25M legal claim
Former students are working to bring a class action lawsuit against the Saskatoon school where they allege they suffered physical and sexual abuse.
-
Two children at centre of Sask. Amber Alert found safe in South Dakota, suspect arrested
The Meade County Sheriff’s Office in South Dakota said it has arrested the man wanted in connection with an Amber Alert in Saskatchewan.
Regina
-
Missing children, parent found unharmed: Regina police
Three missing young children, including an infant, have been located unharmed, the Regina Police Service (RPS) said in a news release.
-
Two charter flights bring more displaced Ukrainians to Regina
Two charter flights with approximately 230 displaced Ukrainian residents arrived in Regina Wednesday night from Warsaw, Poland, after a brief layover in Edmonton, Alta.
-
'Our city has tons to offer': Mayor looking forward to upcoming I Love Regina Day
Mayor Sandra Masters is encouraging everyone to come out to the 20th anniversary edition of I Love Regina Day, which takes place this coming Saturday in Victoria Park.
Atlantic
-
Wildfires and a closed highway didn't stop a Newfoundland town's Come Home Year party
Wildfires shut down the highway into town, the band had to be boated in and some guests made an exit on a fishing vessel, but the Newfoundland town of Harbour Breton hosted its Come Home Year party last weekend anyway.
-
Private medical clinic sets up shop in N.S., raising questions about impact on public system
A private medical clinic has set up shop in Dartmouth, N.S., and although there's no signage outside the property yet, the Quebec-based health firm Algomed already has more than 200 patients registered at its private clinic.
-
'Fall from grace': Former CEO of IWK Health Centre sentenced to 5 months in jail for fraud
The former CEO of the IWK Health Centre has been sentenced to five months in jail for using public money to pay for more than $45,000 worth of personal expenses.
London
-
Suspect charged in London, Ont. homicide investigation
London police have identified a suspect related to the homicide of a 31-year-old man.
-
Cyclist dies after crash on Highway 401 at Colonel Talbot Road
A serious crash is impacting traffic in the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 near London, Ont.
-
Southwestern Ontario agriculture community celebrates farmers’ market success
It’s “National Farmers’ Market Week” where events during the first full week of August celebrate the farm-to-table movement and highlight the role farmers’ markets play in healthy communities.
Northern Ontario
-
Family event at Victory Park in Sudbury's Donovan area
A family event is being held Thursday at Sudbury's Victory Park on Frood Road to celebrate the revitalization of the Indigenous EarlyON Child and Family Centre.
-
Canadian army veteran charged with murder after mass shooting in Belize nightclub
A Canadian Armed Forces veteran has been charged with murder in connection to a mass shooting in Belize that left two people dead and eight others injured.
-
Social media model arrested in Hawaii on murder charge
Law enforcement in Hawaii on Wednesday arrested social media model Courtney Clenney on a charge of second-degree murder with a deadly weapon.
Kitchener
-
Man pleads guilty to threatening prime minister during Cambridge campaign stop
A man has pleaded guilty to uttering a threat against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a campaign stop in Cambridge last year.
-
-
Surgeries cancelled at Cambridge Memorial Hospital as staffing issues mount
Cambridge Memorial Hospital (CMH) has cancelled several surgeries over the last two days as staffing pressures combined with bed capacity limits put pressure on the overloaded system.