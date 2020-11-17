VANCOUVER -- Concerns about confusion and calls for clarity are coming in the wake of the provincial health officer’s statements on mask-wearing in B.C.

Dr. Bonnie Henry has said mask mandates already exist through businesses and other organizations, and she’s previously recommended mask-use in indoor public spaces. However, some would like to see the province go further.

While pandemic precautions such as hand sanitizer, distancing markers and limiting occupancy numbers are now standard at businesses across B.C., masks are still not required by the province.

At New Westminster clothing boutique Mila + Paige, owner Anita Dunn said they implemented a mask policy for staff when customers are in the store when they reopened in the spring.

“We haven’t implemented a mandatory customer policy for wearing masks,” Dunn said. “Having said that, I would say 95 per cent of the people that come in here are wearing a mask.”

Dunn said while there is room for distancing in the store, and they also open the doors when the weather is decent, a provincial mask mandate would make things easier for small businesses.

“We dont really want to get into that argument with people who are anti-maskers, or don’t want to wear them,” Dunn said. “So if it was something that came from the government, it would make it a lot easier on the small business.”

Canadian Federation of Independent Business senior policy analyst Muriel Protzer said her organization is calling for more cohesiveness and clarity when it comes to the province’s message on mask-wearing.

“What we’re hearing from small businesses repeatedly is that in those events where customers are reluctant to wear masks or refusing to, that they do say there’s no law forcing me to, you can’t make me do this,” Protzer said. “A lot of small businesses are having to enforce a policy that is essentially non-existent.”

On Monday, Dr. Henry addressed the issue of mandated mask-use in her daily public briefing.

“I have been asked many times about why we do not have a provincial order mandating mask use here in B.C.,” Dr. Henry said. “And the answer is, as I have said many times, in many locations, we already do.”

Henry also repeated the sentiment in a recent opinion piece on mask mandates, where she referred to safety plans belonging to businesses and other organizations.

“Ordering universal mask use in all situations creates unnecessary challenges with enforcement and stigmatization," Henry wrote.

SFU health sciences professor Scott Lear says over 15,000 people have now supported an online petition he started calling for a temporary mask mandate for indoor public spaces in Metro Vancouver.

“Pretty much most of the country, most of the population is covered by some sort of mandate. We’re the outliers, we’re not the leaders,” Lear said. “It’s supported by the public, supported by the science, supported by businesses, so in some ways this should be an easy win for the province.”

Dunn said while it’s rare these days to see someone without a mask enter her store, she hopes people understand the intent of mask-wearing.

“I hope everybody knows that wearing a mask is not for you, its for everyone else around you,” she said.