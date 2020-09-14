VANCOUVER -- The cables on the Sea to Sky Gondola in Squamish, B.C., appear to have been cut for a second time.

Just over a year ago, lines at the Sea to Sky Gondola were deliberately cut, sending the attraction's cable cars crashing to the ground.

A notice posted to the attraction's website Monday morning says a "second act of vandalism" occurred at about 4 a.m., with the main cable being cut.

"No staff or guests were on the line. We are working with the RCMP and our efforts are focused on the well-being of our staff at this time," the notice says.

"The gondola will be closed until further notice."

The gondola reopened in February after its repairs, then temporarily closed due to COVID-19 in March. The attraction reopened with new safety measures in May.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.