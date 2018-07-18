

Sandra Hermiston and Ross McLaughlin, CTV Vancouver





If you’re taking a trip this summer, you’ll need the right luggage. In a recent survey by Consumer Reports, members said that “wheel-ability,” durability, and weight are the most important luggage attributes. But what kind of luggage ranks the best?

Nowadays your biggest decision when buying luggage is often should you get soft-sided or hard?

Thanks to modern plastics like polypropylene, ABS or polycarbonate, hard-sided luggage can be durable and light.

Aluminum luggage is likely the most durable, but a bit heavier. Their strong construction makes it harder to cut through, and locks are usually built-in.

“They’re also a good option for traveling with more fragile items which can crush easily,” said Nikhil Hutheesing, Consumer Reports money editor.

And you’re guaranteed a no-bulge fit in the overhead bin, as long as you buy the right size.

But there are some drawbacks. Taking up twice the space of soft suitcases when open, they also lack flexibility.

Soft-sided luggage on the other hand is more flexible, works well in cars and can compress into overhead bins. And extra pockets may mean more organized packing.

“But soft suitcases can be vulnerable when it comes to security and ripping. So buy ones made of strong materials,” suggested Hutheesing.

Nylon or polyester with a high denier, or D rating, is an indicator of thickness and strength. 600 is a common number. The higher the number, the more wear and tear it can take.

And pay attention to the wheels. Suitcases with four wheels are more ergonomic and can spin in different directions. Two-wheeled suitcases only go backwards and forwards but are better when rolling on sidewalks or over uneven surfaces.

Even the right luggage won’t make travel totally stress-free, but it can help take the edge off.