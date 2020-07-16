VANCOUVER -- New cars sales have rebounded across Canada following a dismal spring, but dealers and buyers are now faced with limited inventory.

“We went off a cliff in April to be quite blunt,” said Blair Qualey, president and CEO of the New Car Dealers Association of BC. “COVID-19 came marching in and everything shut down very quickly.”

But buyers who have their hearts set on certain models may have to wait a long time to get behind the wheel. Pickups, SUVs and crossovers in particular are in short supply.

CTV News spoke to several salespeople who told us many popular models may not be available for several months.

“It’s not going to be as easy as perhaps just walking in and saying, ‘I want that one,' because there may not be a ‘that one’ on the lot, and they may have to actually order one,” warned Qualey.

Factories all over the world were shut-down due to COVID-19, and many are just up and running now.

How long it will take for inventory to get back to normal depends on the model and brand. It may also depend on how efficiently car-manufacturing countries can contain the spread of COVID-19

“You’re sort of digging yourself out of a hole,” said Qualey. “Add that to pent-up demand and it’s going to be a little while.”

“There are so many moving part to the construction of a vehicle. The supply chains are in many cases global, so you may be fine in North America, but you’re getting airbags from one place, and other parts from another place.”

Qualey admits lower supply could lead to higher prices, but dealers will want to move merchandise and will be keen to offer good deals and buying plans.