Businesses cautiously optimistic restrictions will ease in B.C.
Liting Chan’s cooler in her Burnaby warehouse is filled with blush, white and red roses for a wedding ceremony this weekend and a proposal Monday.
After that, it’s unclear when business will pick up again.
“We have nothing for February, nothing for March, so everybody's just waiting,” said Chan, co-owner of Paradise Events, an event planning and decor company.
She said typically, the company would do six to 10 weddings a month, but since indoor gatherings were banned at the end of December 2021, many vendors and couples have been left in limbo.
Last week, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry hinted restrictions may be eased as some of the measures are set to expire Feb. 16.
“What you hear next week will be the details of how we will move forward,” Henry said on Wednesday.
Chan hopes Henry will lay out a road map on how to navigate the rest of the pandemic for event vendors.
“I'm hoping for bringing back the wedding reception immediately and I'm hoping for keeping the policy and keeping the protocol consistent – instead of shutting off and re-opening like a yo-yo. Our industry, our couples need a steady plan,” she said.
Over in Vancouver’s Olympic Village, Craft Beer Market expected to see most of its tables filled on Super Bowl Sunday.
“I would say (it’s) probably the busiest Sunday of the year,” said general manager Kelly Kim. “You know, other than Mother's Day, Father's Day, but definitely a sporting event, I would say it's like top three.”
Thanks to Plexiglas barriers, the restaurant is able to operate near capacity.
The only restrictions are on distancing and how many people can sit at a table, both of which could be gone in the coming days.
“We do expect a couple of things will happen,” said Ian Tostensen, president of the BC Restaurant and Foodservices Association. “Likely the six people per table – this is my speculation – will come off, the distance will come off. Masks and vaccination cards will likely stay.”
He believes B.C. will take a slow, cautious approach and phase in the changes.
“I think it'll serve us well long-term and it’s worth the investment,” he said.
The bans on large indoor gatherings and sports tournaments are also set to expire Feb. 16.
Vancouver Island
Homicide at north Nanaimo business was random, RCMP say
Mounties in Nanaimo say a homicide at a local coffee shop Saturday morning appears to have been random.
Cowichan Valley business owners call for end of B.C. Vaccine Card
Aaron Scally says B.C.'s vaccine card is hurting business at his brewery in Duncan. He's one of multiple business owners in the Cowichan Valley who say the province should now scrap the program.
-
Wildlife cameras in Sooke Hills park helping researchers monitor effects of human presence
A project years in the making is under way in one of the Capital Regional District's (CRD) largest parks, with the goal of monitoring and assessing wildlife, their movements and the impact human activity has on their behavior.
Calgary
More tickets at Coutts, Alta. border, crossing remains closed to commercial trucks
Police officers have cleared a protest in Ontario and a handful of protesters are facing criminal charges in connection with a B.C. rally, but the RCMP have not taken similar action in Alberta.
-
WEATHER | Cooler, more seasonal temperatures ahead
The new week begins with daytime temperatures closer to seasonal.
Alberta families preparing to adjust to lifting of school mask mandates
Starting Monday, Alberta students will no longer need to wear their masks while in school or on the school bus.
Edmonton
'A bit surprising': Concerns over police response to Saturday counter-protest
There was less horn honking on Edmonton streets Sunday, but social media was full of questions about how police officers chose to handle counter-protesters compared to 'freedom convoy' demonstrators the day before.
-
As part of the provincial government’s plan to begin lifting health mandates, students will no longer be required to wear masks in classrooms starting on Monday.
-
Edmonton’s Sikh Community gives back on Valentines Day
A Local organization Sungat Youth is partnering up with the World Sikh Organization of Canada to show some love to one local women’s shelter and raise awareness toward gender-based violence.
Toronto
Ontario reports total of 1,540 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 402 in ICU
Ontario health officials reported another drop in the number of people with COVID-19 in hospital and intensive care units across Ontario on Sunday.
-
OPP launch investigation into officer who appeared to support Ottawa convoy protest in video
OPP have launched an internal investigation into the conduct of an officer after a video taken during a traffic stop surfaced on social media where he appears to voice his support to the ongoing convoy protest in Ottawa.
-
Gas prices in Toronto area reach record high; analyst warns of more hikes
The prices at the pumps in the Toronto area continue to break records and one industry analyst said further hikes are coming due to the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.
Montreal
Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime wins first ever tennis tournament in Rotterdam
Felix Auger-Aliassime has, at long last, won a major tournament beating Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in straight sets to win the ABN Amro World Tennis Tournament.
-
Quebec reports 9 new COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations down by 62
Quebec reported on Sunday that nine more people have died due to COVID-19 in the province, as hospitalizations dropped by 62.
-
Here's what COVID-19 restrictions were lifted and what's coming Monday
Those wanting to host a Super Bowl party today at home or at a restaurant and watch the LA Rams and Cincinnati Bengals battle for glory were given the green light by the Quebec government (with a recommendation that it stay 10 people or less), as the province continues to lighten restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Winnipeg
‘It’s excellent’: Restaurants prepare for capacity limit increase
A recent change in health restrictions is being welcomed by many restaurant owners, but also comes with its fair share of challenges.
-
Three die in Pimicikamak Cree Nation house fire, Chief says all were under 17 years of age.
A northern community is reeling after a house fire resulted in the death of three people.
-
WPS asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 13-year old female
The Winnipeg police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a 13-year-old female.
Saskatoon
-
Feds prepared to use emergency powers to end blockades, but police must 'do their job': Blair
The federal government is prepared to invoke the Emergencies Act to see the trucker convoy protests and blockades end, says Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair, calling it a 'critical situation,' while also saying that police need to 'do their job.'
-
'I feel like we're moving on': Saskatoon restaurant expects customers to return as vax policy ends
Las Palapas Resort Grill manager Jason Wosinity knows as he opens his doors to customers he hasn’t seen in a while, others will not feel safe being around those who are unvaccinated.
Regina
Regina residents making the most of winter
Snow is filling yards across the city, but some residents aren’t letting the winter season stop them from having fun.
-
Two Albert St. businesses robbed over the weekend, Regina police say
The Regina Police Service responded to two robberies on Albert St. over the weekend.
-
Atlantic
Kalin's Call: Coastal Low Bring Swipe of Snow Sunday through Monday
A low pressure system developing off the southeastern US seaboard will track north towards, and then pass east, of the Maritimes over the next 24 to 36 hours.
-
Fredericton's anti-mandate protest stretches into third day
The anti-mandate protest taking place in Fredericton reached its third day on Sunday and though numbers grew smaller, the crowd remained loud.
-
N.B. reports four additional deaths related to COVID-19 on Sunday
Health officials in New Brunswick reported four more deaths related to COVID-19 on Sunday.
London
'Active police investigation' in east London, Ont.
Businesses in the 300 block of Clarke Road in London, Ont. have ben evacuated for what’s being described as an 'active police investigation.'
-
Ambassador Bridge reopens, Sunday evening
The Ambassador Bridge has fully reopened following a the week long closure caused by the border blockades.
-
'Childhood dream'; Kristen Bujnowski of Mt. Brydges, Ont. ready to make Olympic Debut
From a family farm in Mt. Brydges, Ont. to the Olympic Village in Beijing, China, it's been quite the ride for Kristen Bujnowski.
Northern Ontario
Sudbury's COVID-19 deaths doubled since the start of 2022
The number of COVID-related deaths has more than doubled in the Sudbury and Manitoulin area since the beginning of the year.
-
Sault musicians set the Valentine's Day mood
Some musicians are helping to set the mood for Valentine's Day, with the release of new songs and a free concert.
-
Women’s hockey league launches in North Bay
North Bay's senior women's hockey league has three teams this year with hopes to grow to 10 next year.
Kitchener
'Anxiety levels have increased': Local concern for tension in Ukraine
Parishioners at the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of St. Sophia in Waterloo are concerned with the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.
-
King Street South closed for second straight day in Uptown Waterloo
For the second straight day, King Street South has been closed between Erb Street and William Street in Uptown Waterloo.
-
Ontario reports total of 1,540 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 402 in ICU
