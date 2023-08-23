Bus hits pedestrian in North Vancouver

A pedestrian is in hospital in critical condition after he was hit by a bus in North Vancouver Wednesday afternoon.

The “serious collision” occurred around 2:40 p.m. in the 2000 block of Marine Drive near Capilano Road, police said.

The bus appears to have been a commercial bus, not a TransLink bus, based on CTV News video from the scene.

Two westbound lanes going towards the Lions Gate Bridge were closed and there was heavy traffic in the area Wednesday afternoon.

“We’re asking motorists to avoid the area if they can,” said Const. Mansoor Sahak with the North Vancouver RCMP in an interview at the scene.

“We’re asking for any witnesses who haven’t spoken to police to come forward,” he continued.

The collision is under investigation.

Earlier Wednesday, another pedestrian was hit by a bus—this time a TransLink bus—in South Vancouver and died from his injuries after being taken to hospital.