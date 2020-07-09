Advertisement
Vancouver News | Local Breaking | CTV News Vancouver
Burnaby man wanted on sexual assault charges found after six-month search
Published Thursday, July 9, 2020 3:27PM PDT
Jack Lincoln Kelley, 34, has been charged with 15 offences in total, including sexual assault, assault and unlawful confinement. (Burnaby RCMP)
VANCOUVER -- A wanted man police have been searching for since January has been arrested, says Burnaby RCMP.
Jack Lincoln Kelley, 34, has been charged with 15 offences in total, including sexual assault, assault and unlawful confinement. He was wanted on two Canada-wide warrants out of Burnaby as well as one B.C.-wide warrant.
Burnaby RCMP says three investigative units -- Domestic Violence, Investigative Support and Serious Crimes – have been searching for Kelley for the past six months. He was arrested in White Rock, B.C. Wednesday at around 8:30 p.m.