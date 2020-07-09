VANCOUVER -- A wanted man police have been searching for since January has been arrested, says Burnaby RCMP.

Jack Lincoln Kelley, 34, has been charged with 15 offences in total, including sexual assault, assault and unlawful confinement. He was wanted on two Canada-wide warrants out of Burnaby as well as one B.C.-wide warrant.

Burnaby RCMP says three investigative units -- Domestic Violence, Investigative Support and Serious Crimes – have been searching for Kelley for the past six months. He was arrested in White Rock, B.C. Wednesday at around 8:30 p.m.