BURNABY -- Acuva™ Technologies is a Burnaby clean tech company that specializes in UV-LED disinfection systems for water, air and surface applications.

In the UV-LED industry Acuva™ has over twenty patents granted, published and filed.

CEO and Founder Manoj Singh fell ill with Covid-19 early in the pandemic.

His entire family dealt with the illness.

During this time Singh found himself constantly bleaching and disinfecting the surfaces within his home.

This time at home inspired Singh to think about how to help others facing the pandemic.

The team at Acuva™ Technologies were presented with the ask to innovate using their knowledge of UV-LED systems.

This resulted in the launch of Acuva™ Solarix Portable Disinfection Device.

Singh says they were able to develop this quickly since the Acuva™ team has deep roots in research and development.

Check out the video from CTV Morning Live to hear from Singh how the Solarix handheld disinfection wand works.