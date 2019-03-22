Brush fire prompts partial road closure in Surrey
A firefighter walks past the flames of a brush fire in Surrey on Friday, March 22, 2019. (Shane MacKichan for CTV News Vancouver)
CTV Vancouver
Published Friday, March 22, 2019 6:42PM PDT
A large brush fire closed a section of roadway in Surrey during the Friday evening commute.
Surrey's traffic management centre said 88 Avenue was blocked off between 168 and 176 Streets shortly after 6 p.m.
Flames and smoke were visible from some distance away as crews worked to extinguish the blaze.
The cause of the fire is not yet known.